Quotables and By the Numbers: Reuse, Supply Chain, and More

Quotables and stats from around the community including insulin production, reusable packaging, and climate change imacts on packaged healthcare products.

Keren Sookne
Dec 14, 2023
Ambient Devices Getty Image

Quotables

“If governments and businesses are only exploring reusable packaging in response to environmental problems or sustainability quotas, then the big picture opportunity with reuse and circularity is being missed. Designing products for durability and systems for lasting use means that we can invest and create packaging properties for optimized performance, add features for greater user experience, and embed technologies for smart, data-capturing outputs.”

Tim Debus, Reusable Packaging Association, in written testimony to Senate Hearing on “Solutions for Single-Use Waste: Expanding Refill and Reuse Infrastructure”

  

“Record heat waves across the country could threaten access to effective pregnancy tests, condoms and emergency contraception pills. All of these items can sustain serious damage in extreme heat, rendering them ineffective when used.” 

—Shefali Luthra, Via PBS on Climate and Reproductive Health Products 

 

 "We're encouraged and relieved to see that infections are rapidly decreasing in hospitals following the spike during the pandemic, but we remain very concerned about a number of major problems in hospitals.”

Leah Binder, President and CEO of non-profit patient safety watchdog group Leapfrog, Via USA Today


By the Numbers

$225 Billion

THE PROJECTED REVENUE of the global healthcare packaging market by the end of 2035,  up from approx. $125 billion in the year 2022.

Source: Research Nester via Globe Newswire

  

940%

AN EPI STUDY found that from 1978 to 2019, CEO compensation expanded by 940% while median worker compensation grew by only 12%.

Source: Close Up Foundation

 

64%

THE PERCENTAGE of supply chain pros who agreed or strongly agreed that a lack of alternative suppliers impeded their ability to implement an effective dual or multi-source strategy.

Source: WTW Global Life Science Supply Chain Risk Report 2023

 

$35

GOODRX has collaborated with Sanofi to offer the drugmaker's most-prescribed insulin injection Lantus for only $35 through its digital marketplace in the U.S.

Source: Reuters

