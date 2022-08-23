Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

Study: Pharmacists May Overcome Trust Barriers Among Diverse Patients

One new study reports that 67% of African American and Hispanic patients 50 and older collectively had a more positive sentiment toward pharmacists than doctors. Pharmacists could potentially become a gateway to foster more trust in healthcare.

Keren Sookne
Aug 23, 2022
Getty Images 1175230914 5f8dc1752e558 png

A recent study found that nearly 61% of Hispanic patients 50 years of age and older, and 59% of African Americans in the same age bracket see pharmacists as supportive partners compared to doctors, particularly due to the pharmacists’ guidance when it comes to health and wellness.

After a year of mining over one million online public domain conversations via a tech-enabled platform, CulturIntelTM published its How to Leverage Doctors and Pharmacists in Marketing Plans to Yield Better Health Outcomes Study. Conversations were mined between April 2021 and April 2022, and included

  • 1.6 million public domain digital conversations about doctors
  • 84,000 public domain digital conversations about pharmacists

[Editor’s Note: We are using the cultural terms provided by the CulturIntel Study.]

Trust is a key facet of patient adherence and positive health outcomes, so it’s important to understand what drives patient opinions and makes them feel supported. The study reports that 67% of African American and Hispanic patients 50 years of age and older “collectively have a more positive sentiment toward pharmacists than doctors. The sentiment for both pharmacists and doctors are driven by a combination of soft skills like friendliness and support, as well as hard skills like effectiveness and expertise.”

Bias in healthcare is a systemic issue that—among many factors—contributes to disparities in health and health care. Encountering bias among healthcare professionals can lead to negative ratings of clinical interactions, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. “Interestingly enough, among Hispanic and Black people, pharmacists do not seem to suffer from the perception that they are being ‘biased,’ or that as pharmacists they are showing an unfair prejudice towards diverse communities,” said Caroline Brethanoux, chief strategy officer, CIEN+ and CulturIntel. “On the other hand, doctors are deemed biased in their interactions with diverse patients due to their personal experiences and historical injustice in the healthcare system. Within these communities, pharmacists could potentially become a gateway to foster more trust towards the healthcare system and drive better health outcomes as a result.”

The study found that across all segments, 37% of the conversations in which patients are discussing doctors online are mostly driven by negativity compared to 22% of negative discussions about pharmacists. "People are concerned about doctors being rude and disrespectful, but also incompetent and ineffective, suggesting a lack of trust in their abilities and their knowledge. Additionally, there are complaints about doctors’ biased behavior, especially among African Americans and Hispanic conversations which are not discussed for pharmacists," CulturIntel noted. 

For more: How to Leverage Doctors and Pharmacists in Marketing Plans to Yield Better Health Outcomes Study 

Related Stories
Birth Control Mail Order Getty Images 1054343228 Copy
Adherence/Delivery
Digital Reproductive Health Providers Uphold Supply Chain Continuity for Patients
Healthcare Packaging May June
Adherence/Delivery
Innovations in Unit Dose and OTC Packaging Abound
Applying pressure to the Packlock blister card and creating the rectangular prism is required to open up a space between the backing of the card, allowing the user to push a pill into the space and have the pill drop down.
Adherence/Delivery
Johnson & Johnson Chief Medical Officer Highlights Unit Dose Packaging’s Role in Preventing Accidental Ingestion
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 4 02 53 Pm
Traceability/Serialization
Perspective: Making Traceability Accessible
In our July/Aug 2022 issue: One system on the horizon creates a digital fingerprint of an item for authentication with the ubiquitous smartphone. Plus: med device stability testing, UDI implementation, and more.
Schubert’s new AI-driven tog.519 cobot has been designed for pick-and-place tasks and for separating lightweight product at 80 cycles/min.
Automation/Robotics
Smarter Robots: AI, Machine Learning, and 3D Vision
Getty Images 1175230914 5f8dc1752e558 png
Adherence/Delivery
Study: Pharmacists May Overcome Trust Barriers Among Diverse Patients
Baldwin
News
European Web Printers Converting From Heatset Dryers to LED-UV Curing
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Njm Bronco 130
NJM Bronco® 130 Labeler Is Versatile and Reliable
Features new PLC, HMI, and servo drive controls platform
Bormioli Pharma Launches EcoPositive Brand
Tive Tag Temperature Logging Label Can Be Used Multiple Times
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2021
November/December 2021
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »