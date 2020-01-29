Unified Systems Improve Customer Experience, Speed of Innovation, and Patient Outcomes

To expand on the companies’ abilities in the clinical trial and commercial 3PL space, World Courier and ICS will create a single partner for manufacturers

AmerisourceBergen—a provider of pharmaceutical products, services, and business solutions designed to improve access to care—has enhanced its logistics offering by integrating two of its businesses, World Courier, a global logistics provider, and ICS, a third party logistics (3PL) provider, creating a specialty logistics partner meant to deliver complete support from clinical trials through commercialization. The integration should offer enhanced global capabilities for manufacturers navigating the complexities of their product’s journey end-to-end, progressing the global growth of the advanced therapy industry and enabling more patients to be treated with these life-changing products, says the company.

“Integrating our expertise enhances our support for partners’ development and commercialization needs and allows us to offer a complete and personalized logistics solution that enables them to stay focused on their core mission of innovation for enhanced patient outcomes,” says Sam Herbert, President of World Courier and ICS.

To expand on the companies’ abilities in the clinical trial and commercial 3PL space, World Courier and ICS will create a single partner for manufacturers, with the aim of reducing complexity and improving customer experience while offering a unified world class logistics platform with high quality standards.

The organization will also offer a cryogenic supply chain. With highly complex and patient-centric structures, cell and gene therapies have challenged the traditional process of specialty products. To manage this complexity for allogeneic products, World Courier and ICS offer vapor-charged cryogenic storage designed to have fully automated technology and temperature-controlled transport from the manufacturer location to a storage facility and then to each point of care in dry shippers, while navigating international borders and maintaining temperature requirements.

World Courier can charge dry shipments across its network of more than 140 offices, in order to enable access to cryogenic shipping systems close to patient and manufacturing locations and create more flexibility and faster response times for patient and hospital needs.