Sanner Completes Management Team

Sanner, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical primary packaging and medical technology products, has further expanded its management team. As of February 1, 2021, Oliver Baumann holds the position of chief sales officer (CSO). Together with CFO Claudia Tonhäuser and CEO Asia-Pacific Ralf Tiemann, he completes the team headed by Dr. Johannis Willem van Vliet, managing director of the Sanner Group.

Despite the Corona crisis, Sanner says it is set for further growth: "For the past year, we have been producing standard products such as desiccant closures and packaging for nutritional supplements in extra shifts," says van Vliet. "In parallel, we are further expanding our portfolio in the areas of digital health, smart packaging, and medtech. To do this, we need a CSO with plenty of experience in international sales and in the medtech industry. Oliver Baumann has both and is thus a perfect fit for Sanner's strategic focus."

Baumann, who has a degree in business administration, has been working in the pharmaceutical industry and its supplier industry for many years. After starting his career in consulting, he quickly took on management positions at the technology group Schott AG, which also supplies the pharmaceutical industry with innovative glass containers. Baumann's responsibilities there included international innovation management. Most recently, he was VP of sales at DWK Life Sciences GmbH. At Sanner, Baumann assumes responsibility for sales in Europe, the U.S., and India, as well as for global marketing and product management.

In Bensheim, Baumann joins long-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tonhäuser to complete the top management of the Sanner Group headquarters. Tonhäuser has held the position of CFO since 2010 and is responsible for finance, controlling, purchasing, and IT. Both Tonhäuser and Baumann report to van Vliet. The latter joined the company in the summer of 2019 as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for production, development, and quality and assumed the position of CSO on an interim basis. At the beginning of 2020, he took over the management of the entire Sanner Group.