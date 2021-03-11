Sanner Completes Management Team

Baumann brings years of experience in sales and consulting to the table, ready to lead company sales, marketing, and product management into 2021.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Mar 11th, 2021

Sanner, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical primary packaging and medical technology products, has further expanded its management team. As of February 1, 2021, Oliver Baumann holds the position of chief sales officer (CSO). Together with CFO Claudia Tonhäuser and CEO Asia-Pacific Ralf Tiemann, he completes the team headed by Dr. Johannis Willem van Vliet, managing director of the Sanner Group.

Despite the Corona crisis, Sanner says it is set for further growth: "For the past year, we have been producing standard products such as desiccant closures and packaging for nutritional supplements in extra shifts," says van Vliet. "In parallel, we are further expanding our portfolio in the areas of digital health, smart packaging, and medtech. To do this, we need a CSO with plenty of experience in international sales and in the medtech industry. Oliver Baumann has both and is thus a perfect fit for Sanner's strategic focus."

Baumann, who has a degree in business administration, has been working in the pharmaceutical industry and its supplier industry for many years. After starting his career in consulting, he quickly took on management positions at the technology group Schott AG, which also supplies the pharmaceutical industry with innovative glass containers. Baumann's responsibilities there included international innovation management. Most recently, he was VP of sales at DWK Life Sciences GmbH. At Sanner, Baumann assumes responsibility for sales in Europe, the U.S., and India, as well as for global marketing and product management.

In Bensheim, Baumann joins long-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tonhäuser to complete the top management of the Sanner Group headquarters. Tonhäuser has held the position of CFO since 2010 and is responsible for finance, controlling, purchasing, and IT. Both Tonhäuser and Baumann report to van Vliet. The latter joined the company in the summer of 2019 as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for production, development, and quality and assumed the position of CSO on an interim basis. At the beginning of 2020, he took over the management of the entire Sanner Group. 

Companies in this article
Sanner GmbH
Oliver Baumann completes the management team of the Sanner Group: On February 1, he assumed the position of CSO.
Sanner Completes Management Team
Baumann brings years of experience in sales and consulting to the table, ready to lead company sales, marketing, and product management into 2021.
Mar 11th, 2021
Pro Mach Pharma Adam Rosenthal
ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing
Adam Rosenthal was appointed to the new position of Director of Marketing, Pharma business line for ProMach.
Feb 9th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 29 At 12 39 57 Pm
Civica to Build an Essential Medicines Manufacturing Facility in Virginia
The new facility, part of a partnership with Virginia-based Phlow Corp., will employ more than 180 people and will help ensure a safe, stable, and affordable supply of essential generic medicines for U.S. patients.
Jan 30th, 2021
Companies in the life sciences industry need a granular view of the flow of products traveling through the supply chain, from the initial supplier to the patient.
Consequences of Supply Chain Blind Spots and Solutions in New Survey
Companies lose millions due to spoilage; improved tracking methods increase end-to-end visibility and mitigate loss.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Honeywell’s services will reduce total cost of ownership, increase production rates, extend the life and performance of its systems and improve response to changing business demands.
Remote Control System Migration Completed Successfully
Remote migration of process control system using limited onsite staffing and resources used comprehensive services to reduce time and effort to modernize control hardware and software and improve overall migration experience.
Dec 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 07 At 9 22 05 Am
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices | Webinar | Dec. 9
3 out of 4 pharmaceutical and medical devices companies predict spending more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months. Learn more about PMMI Business Intelligence findings for this market.
Dec 7th, 2020
Getty Images 529776532
Pharma and Medical Device Capital Equipment Investments to Grow
PMMI Business Intelligence research shows 3 out of 4 companies interviewed plan to spend more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months.
Dec 3rd, 2020
The company plans to continue its expansion through investments in product innovation and industrial automation and digitalization in order to increase its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging range.
Bormioli Pharma Acquires German Company ISO GmbH
Acquisition increases production capacity for packaging for parenteral drugs and further consolidates company’s growth and expansion plan that began in 2019.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The 600 square meter building is set up for formulation, development, and production of the company’s oral solid dosage (OSD) forms–from cleanrooms and assembly areas to offices, meeting, and training rooms.
Syntegon Opens OSD Customer Center in Waiblingen
From development to production of oral solid dosage forms, the center is outfitted with pharmacists, chemists, engineers and process specialists.
Nov 25th, 2020
From top: Jeff Tucker, Tucker Company Worldwide; Kevin Lynch, Q Products and Services; Luiz Barberini, Bayer
Four Tips for Collaborating with Contract Organizations for Increased Efficiency
A Bayer supply chain expert discusses the personal side of managing CMO relationships.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Syntegon Aim3
Fewer Ampoule Rejects with Automated Inspection
Pharmaceutical manufacturer CDM Lavoisier decided to fully automate its inspection process for injectable glass ampoules, using the new AIM 3000 from Syntegon Technology.
Nov 19th, 2020
The labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Growth of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Driven by OTCs, Generics, and More
The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from $7.3 billion in 2020 to $10.4 billion by 2025.
Nov 5th, 2020
Aphena View01
Aphena Pharma Completes $7M Expansion
Three new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical blending suites are ready for new products.
Oct 28th, 2020
LKH Prime 10 UltraPure pump
Advancing Competitive Edge for Biotech and Pharma
Hygienic, sustainable systems that conserve energy for efficiency, productivity and end-user quality.
Sep 25th, 2020
The combination of Flexi-Cap and Booklet-Label blinds the vial and offers ample space for product information in several languages.
CSL Behring Uses Specialty Label System to Blind Vials for Clinical Trials
There are visible differences between the candidate and the placebo in this international Phase III trial. The blinding system combines a cap system that completely covers the vial with a booklet label for multilingual product information.
Sep 17th, 2020
Pharma Packaging Trends Webinar (1)
Pharma Packaging Innovations
New webinar covers several unique packaging innovations to overcome challenges such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality.
Sep 15th, 2020
C Ph I Fo P On White With Dates
CPhI Festival of Pharma 2020 in October
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to address industry on sustainable innovation at the two-week long event. Sessions will cover affordable medicines, supply change resiliency, AI, Vaccine production, and more.
Sep 9th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 25 At 2 07 08 Pm
Liveo Research Announces Capacity Expansion
Liveo Research announces 20,000 ton capacity expansion for coated barrier films to significantly expand pharma packaging business.
Aug 25th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Unknown 1
HDA Celebrates Manufacturers With 2020 DIANA Awards
Jul 24th, 2020
More in Pharmaceutical
Max 0781 Ok
Bormioli Pharma Invests in Type I Glass Vial Production for Injectable Medicines and Vaccines
Recent investments will allow Bormioli Pharma to better support pharmaceutical industry demand, especially during such unprecedented, challenging times.
Jul 16th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity
Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.
Jul 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
Labs 131 Instron
Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market
Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.
Jun 26th, 2020
A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines – from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.
OPTIMA Supporting Catalent with New High-Speed Vial Filling Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Fast track delivery of a complete filling solution under isolator
Jun 25th, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gregor Anderson, MD of Pharmacentric Solutions
Pharmapack Expert Recommends Holistic Approach to Sustainability
Encouragingly, the industry might be 30% along its sustainability journey, but greater interoperability is needed from materials to devices for next stage of development.
May 29th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President & General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules
ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020