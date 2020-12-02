Bormioli Pharma Acquires German Company ISO GmbH

The company plans to continue its expansion through investments in product innovation and industrial automation and digitalization in order to increase its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging range.

Bormioli Pharma–a provider of integrated glass and plastic containers, closures, and packaging accessories for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets–announces the acquisition of ISO Arzneiverpackungen Gmbh, a German company specialized in the production of pharmaceutical packaging and, in particular, of tubular glass vials (Type I, II, III) designed for the injectable drugs, vaccines, and chromatography markets.

With an annual production of more than 100 million vials, ISO’s headquarters and production plant are located in Bad Königshofen, Northern Bavaria and the company employs more than 100 people.

The acquisition–through its German subsidiary Remy & Geiser–will allow Bormioli Pharma to broaden its range of packaging for parenteral drugs even further, says the company. It follows recent investments which allowed for the addition of a wide range of rubber and aluminium closures for vials for injectable drugs to be added to the product portfolio.

The acquisition of ISO represents a further step in Bormioli Pharma’s growth and expansion plan since it became part of the Triton investment fund portfolio at the end of 2017. Over the last 3 years, the company has invested considerable resources into industrial enhancement and commercial growth projects, both organically and through acquisitions.

From an industrial perspective, Bormioli Pharma says that with this latest acquisition it will double its production capacity of tubular borosilicate glass vials, which would place it among the top 10 producers in Europe for the number of containers produced annually, and significantly increase its share of the Central and Northern European market where it had already strengthened its presence last year as a result of the acquisition of Remy & Geiser.

Bormioli Pharma’s Bergantino (Rovigo) and San Vito al Tagliamento (Pordenone) production plants have recently undergone renovation and expansion works with the refurbishment of the main furnaces and the installation of additional production lines, while at the Rivanazzano (Pavia) plant a significant industrial digitalization and production line automation project has been implemented.

