Aptar and Sonmol Partner to Develop Digital Platform for Respiratory-Related Therapies

Collaboration also includes strategic investment by Aptar Pharma; will develop digital therapies and services targeting respiratory diseases.

Apr 24th, 2020
AptarGroup, a provider of consumer dispensing, active packaging, and drug delivery systems and services, and Sonmol, a Chinese digital respiratory therapeutics company, have announced a collaboration for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases.

This collaboration will initially focus on bringing together connected drug delivery devices and the digital platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Aptar Pharma and Sonmol will work together on expanding Sonmol’s platform services to enable remote patient monitoring, improve patient and physician interactions, increase patient engagement and adherence, and improve health outcomes. The partnership will work with pharmaceutical and healthcare partners to accelerate the development, manufacturing, commercialization, and supply of digital respiratory medicines, diagnostics, and patient support services in China and other Asian markets for marketed and pipeline drugs.

The collaboration bolster’s Aptar’s digital health offerings in Asia by combining Aptar Pharma’s expertise in connected drug delivery device development, innovation, and quality manufacturing together with Sonmol’s connected devices, data platform, and patient management services.

Stephan Tanda, Aptar president and CEO, says, “We are pleased to partner with Sonmol to improve health outcomes by combining Aptar’s breadth of regulatory experience, quality focus, and connected drug delivery device innovations with Sonmol’s patient adherence platform.”

Xiangwei Gong, president of Aptar Asia, says, “We look forward to furthering digital respiratory medicines, diagnostics, and patient support services in China and other Asian markets.”

Aptar reports that the partnership with Sonmol continues to develop the company’s strategy in digital health, building platforms for customers and their patients worldwide.Aptar reports that the partnership with Sonmol continues to develop the company’s strategy in digital health, building platforms for customers and their patients worldwide.Sonmol, which is based in Shanghai, was founded in 2014 by Luffy Lv and is considered a core team of software, algorithm, and medical experts. Sonmol’s strategic focus is on chronic respiratory diseases, which is second largest disease category in China. Government initiatives to push for early detection and prevention measures for chronic respiratory diseases strengthen the case for Smart Inhalers and connected devices as platforms to improve health conditions in patients, rectify the use of medications, improve inhaler adherence, and provide better treatment outcomes for patients.

Luffy Lv, CEO of Sonmol, says, “Collaborating with Aptar will help us expand and speed up clinical application and commercialization of Sonmol’s innovative products. I look forward to more in-depth and innovative exploration and collaboration between Aptar and Sonmol in the field of drug and disease digital management in China and worldwide.”

Aptar reports that the partnership with Sonmol continues to develop the company’s strategy in digital health, building platforms for customers and their patients worldwide. Aptar Pharma and Sonmol plan to co-build the ecosystem of connected healthcare devices and services for China and other markets, and collaborate on device development and manufacturing for local and global markets. Sonmol will focus on data and software development for China.

In addition to the partnership, Aptar Pharma has made a strategic equity investment in Sonmol during their latest round of funding. 

