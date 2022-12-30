New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Kilmer Innovations in Packaging Tackles 'Wicked Problems' in Med Device Sterility

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #4, we profile KiiP, an industry initiative ‘solving wicked problems in healthcare packaging,’ with passionate team members tackling nebulous topics.

Dec 30, 2022
Getty Images 507427036

In our top 10 of 2022: Kilmer Innovations in Packaging (or KiiP) is a sterility assurance value chain collaborative effort focused on medical device packaging with the intent of fostering bold, unprecedented innovation. Their slogan is “solving wicked problems in healthcare packaging,” adopting a phrase originally coined by Dr. Laura Bix at a previous HealthPack conference; Dr. Bix brought it back into the conversation as KiiP was being formed. The idea behind KiiP and its slogan is that solutions to these wicked problems will lead to improved patient safety— while enhancing the experience of healthcare workers—among other benefits. 

For a bit of background: The Kilmer Conference is put on by Johnson and Johnson once every three years, and the next is scheduled for 2022. It’s a prestigious, invitation-only event focused on sterility assurance. 

Jennifer Benolken, MDM & regulatory specialist, packaging engineering at DuPont explained that a group of colleagues sat down at the last Kilmer Conference in 2019 and asked how they could get more people at the next conference who are passionate about packaging. What started out as a conversation about socializing the concept of the Kilmer Conference amongst packaging professionals has turned into an industry initiative in the spirit of the Kilmer Conference to collaborate to innovate. They’ve made a lot of progress in the last two and a half years, and it’s blossomed into a KiiP group on LinkedIn of over 300 members who have broken down value chain silos from medical device manufacturers through to the end-user and healthcare professionals.

Continue to the full article here: Kilmer Innovations in Packaging Tackles 'Wicked Problems' in Med Device Sterility

Related Stories
Flexcon Omni Wave Collage
Medical device/Packaging
Flexcon Commercializes Hydrogel-free Technology
Art Castronovo presents to a packed house.
Medical device/Packaging
IoPP’s Inaugural ‘Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging’ Course a Success
Pharmapack
Medical device/Packaging
Call for Pharmapack Awards 2023
The ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop will be held April 19, 2023.
Medical device/Packaging
Initial Call for Papers! ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop in Denver
Top Stories
Getty Images 507427036
Medical device/Packaging
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #4: Kilmer Innovations in Packaging Tackles 'Wicked Problems' in Med Device Sterility
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #4, we profile KiiP, an industry initiative ‘solving wicked problems in healthcare packaging,’ with passionate team members tackling nebulous topics.
Nourished Stacks Macro 21
Automation/Robotics
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Nourished’s 3D-printed Supplement Stacks Deliver Personalized Nutrients
Screen Shot 2022 12 21 At 4 18 44 Pm
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #6: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Can No Longer Take a Pass on Sustainable Packaging
Regulation EU No 536/2014 on clinical trials brings changes that will impact study startup processes and timelines, expiry labeling on primary and secondary packaging, and study administration methods such as direct-to-patient.
Package design
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #7: Manage Challenges from the EU 536/2014 Clinical Trials Regulation
Sustainability initiatives in life sciences packaging: cutting carbon from supply chains, reducing waste, and more.
Sustainability
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #8: 9 Sustainability Initiatives in Healthcare Packaging: Earth Day 2022
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »