Initial Call for Papers! ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop in Denver

Save the Date: The workshop will take place April 19, 2023 in Denver, CO, with discussion to include case studies, regulations, and more. Submit 300-word abstracts to Workshop Co-Chair Henk Blom before October 18, 2022.

Oct 10, 2022
The ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop will be held April 19, 2023.
Getty Images

ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop

The ASTM D10 and F02 Packaging Workshop will be held April 19, 2023. The workshop is organized by ASTM Committees D10 on Packaging and F02 on Primary Barrier Packaging, and will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Denver, Colorado, United States in conjunction with the standards development meetings of the committees.

Topics for this workshop include, but are not limited to: 

- Standards research and development

- Case studies

- Best practices

- Packaging industry emerging topics and trends

- Compliance and regulations

ABSTRACT SUBMITTAL

Initial Call for Papers! Please submit your 300-word abstract pertaining to the above topics to Workshop Co-Chair Henk Blom before October 18, 2022.

WORKSHOP CHAIR INFORMATION

Dr. Ondrea Kassarjian, Hollister Incorporated

Dr. Henk Blom, PAXXUS, Inc.

Save the Date: April 19, 2023

ASTM International
