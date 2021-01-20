Placon Steps into 2021 with WorldStar Award

Placon has been announced as WorldStar award winner in the medical and pharmaceutical category for the second consecutive year. This year the award-winning packaging design was the Placon Custom Medical Packaging solution. The WorldStar awards are an annual award given by the World Packaging Organization and are the pre-eminent international award in packaging. WorldStar illustrates the continuous advancement of packaging design and technology to create a standard of packaging excellence.

This package utilizes a sterile sealed inner and outer tray to hold the sterile tube that is sealed by a Tyvek lid, which can be peeled back to access the tube. The outer and inner sterile barriers have a unique grip feature on the edges, which will allow for easier and more secure handling of the sterile barrier when wearing medical gloves. The sterile tube uses our non-abrasive BargerGard® polyurethane material to create a secure package for medical screw implants and other implant/instrument assemblies.

The tube design allows medical personnel to hold the tube without product contact prior to when the implant is needed during the surgical procedure. Each tube has an open and close top that allows access to the screw or device instrument inside. The sterile polyurethane tube prevents puncture or abrasion of the sterile barrier reducing any defective product that would otherwise have to be discarded or thrown away.

“The WorldStar awards are well recognized within the packaging industry and we are very humbled to have been awarded this award for the second consecutive year in the medical category,” said John MacDougall, Placon Medical Sales Manager. “This award solidifies the value of our design team as they continue to create award-winning patented designs and packaging solutions for our customers,” said MacDougall.