Sponsored by Inland Packaging

Sit in as Healthcare Packaging Editor, Keren Sookne, and PMMI Media Group’s VP of Content, Jim Chrzan, chat with Greg Flickinger of Green Thumb International (GTI) about the growing sophistication of the cannabis packaging market.

Joining Greg is Cristin Rudolph on package design and Madinah Allen, engineering. Together they discuss strategy and tactics behind launches of GTI's award-winning cannabis packaging and branding.

If you liked this discussion, access all the content to PACK EXPO Connects through March 31.

On Demand

Sustainable Processing and Packaging Landscape. More than 800 of your peers have watched this hour-long look at all things sustainable, including: recycling, composting, mono-layer materials, bio-plastics and waste to energy. Includes an interview with Annie's Organics on their first post-recycled content cereal package.

Other sessions include: