Bill to Legalize Marijuana at Federal Level Passed by US House, but Awaits Senate Approval

Comprehensive bill to remove marijuana from Controlled Substances Act and end federal prohibitions on the plant, opening industry up to business and legal process benefits.

Melissa Griffen
Dec 18th, 2020
Passing the MORE Act should fund loan programs for small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and increase industry equity.
As Marijuana Business Daily reports, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 228-164 to legalize marijuana by approving the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, which could open opportunities to billions of dollars in additional business opportunities and interstate commerce.

The MORE Act would not create federal licensing or federal regulatory framework–permitting states to continue to set their own cannabis policy–but would decriminalize and deschedule cannabis, allowing state-legal businesses to gain access to business-tax deductibility and to legal processes and banking options.

Legality of cannabis businesses at a federal level would mean they’d have greater access to financial services and be freed from federal tax code Section 280E which currently prevents these businesses from taking deductions for ordinary business expenses. The MORE Act would also serve to expunge past nonviolent marijuana convictions under federal law. 

The article explains that the MORE Act is not expected to accelerate the decline of medical marijuana markets. Hopes are that it will instead target tax revenue to fund loan programs for small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and increase industry equity.

Yet, this vote remains largely symbolic until it is passed by the Senate–which, if not passed by the current Congress, would start over in January when the new Congress convenes and may or may not see greater success. (It is highly unlikely to be voted on by the Senate in 2020.)

Medical Marijuana Update

Also awaiting unlikely Senate approval is the Medical Marijuana Research Act, a bill to expedite and expand scientific research into medical cannabis. This act would create an easier registration process for marijuana research and expedite research application approval, grant easier access of cannabis to researchers from state-legal marijuana businesses, and allow for private manufacturing and distribution of marijuana solely for research purposes.

Kindeva 1
Agreement for Development of Inhaled Cannabinoid Products
Kindeva and BOL Pharma sign agreement to study multiple products’ feasibility using MDI technology.
Dec 11th, 2020
Bruce Bernstein, founder, President & CEO of UBIX Processing
CBD Business Maps New Frontier
After experiencing firsthand the medicinal power of CBD, Bruce Bernstein launches UBIX Processing, a private-label manufacturer and packager of a range of CBD wellness and cosmetic products.
Dec 8th, 2020
Beam 1
New CBD Packaging Simplifies Product Story
D2C company simplifies and updates its packaging graphics for its CBD wellness products, as consumers seek remedies for sleep, stress reduction, and other conditions during COVID-19.
Nov 25th, 2020
Fnzkz Aoi 1280 5fb588ee677ac
Cannabis 2.0 -- Design, Engineering, Operations
Rarely does an entirely new industry emerge in packaging and processing, but the legalization of cannabis for medical and adult-use did just that.
Nov 19th, 2020
Canned foods and beverages, along with plastic-packed sanitation products were strongly impacted, resulting in shortages. purchased online.
Effects of COVID-19 on Packaging Discussed at PACK EXPO Connects
Nov 12th, 2020
Sustainability continues to be important in packaging techniques, though child resistant (CR) mechanisms and tamper strips make the process more difficult.
Trends and Growing Pains in the Cannabis Market
PACK EXPO Connect’s trend chat on Cannabis features Green Thumb Industries, discussing automation implementation and sustainable packaging challenges.
Nov 12th, 2020
The 14 head .2L weigher along with the secondary precision check catch the under and over weights before entering the jars.
Cannabis Jar Line with 14 0.2L Head Multi-head Weigher
Demoed at PACK EXPO Connects has improved weighing accuracy and full washdown capabilities.
Nov 10th, 2020
eBottles420 created a basket that fits into the underside of the jar’s cap, which hangs down slightly into the jar’s headspace.
Packaging Technology Keeps Vireo Health’s Cannabis Flower Flavorful and Potent Longer
The packaging system preserves naturally occurring compounds within the flower, creating a robust, consistent product for consumers.
Oct 21st, 2020
Gavel 5efd2dbada95c
Cannabis Policy Vote May Happen by End of 2020
The MORE Act would be historic in that it would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, opening a path for regulations to follow.
Oct 1st, 2020
980a6e6b 84ab 45c5 84f3 38a5ba8fe8e3
Burgopak and Duallok: CBD Slider Packaging
Packaging studios team up to create Kolluda, luxury packaging for CBD.
Jul 29th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-Founder and CEO of The Blinc Group, addressed the virtual crowd at MJBizConNEXT Direct.
6 Considerations for Automating Cannabis Filling
From maintenance and certification to new data technologies, there’s a lot to think about when purchasing filling and capping equipment.
Jul 9th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces Up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with 'stay-at-home' orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
From the infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Butterfly Effect cannabis flower is packaged in an aluminum can with a child-resistant reclosable cap.
Integrated Labeling Strategy Helps Cannabis Company Grow
Medical marijuana startup Grow Ohio employs a combination of label software, printing systems, and label materials to meet compliance regulations and branding for six different packaging formats.
Feb 10th, 2020
Source: Here to Stay or Up in Smoke? A look at the U.S. cannabis market, by PMMI Business Intelligence. Download the whitepaper for free at pwgo.to/3349.
For the Umpteenth Time, Cannabis Market Hard to Define
The cannabis market remains fragmented and divisive.
Feb 5th, 2020
The AssurPACK MarBox-CR is a recyclable plastic box with a lid that flips open when a button is pressed.
Cannabis Brand Garden Society Incorporates Recyclable, Child-Resistant Packaging
When upgrading their packaging for CA compliance, the company found tamper-evident stickers and child-resistant boxes and cartons that maintain the botanical aesthetic.
Jan 30th, 2020
Un Pac Ked Podcast Graphic
Cannabis Packaging: Don't Fear the Reefer
UnPACKed with PMMI Podcast breaks down the latest developments in cannabis packaging as more and more states open the door to legalization.
Jan 23rd, 2020
With a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher easily fits into existing packaging lines.
At WestPack, WIPOTEC-OCS to Showcase Quality Control Modules for F&B, Pharma and Cannabis Sectors
Lineup includes a precision checkweigher for bottles & vials, an ultra-compact X-ray scanner for food applications, and a pharma-grade serialization unit appealing to growing cannabis industry.
Jan 14th, 2020
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019