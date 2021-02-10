Stevanato Group Launches Global Network After-sales Service Offering for Technologies and Manufacturing Equipment

Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.

Stevanato Group, a producer of glass primary packaging and provider of integrated capabilities for drug delivery systems, has launched an updated comprehensive, global after-sales service offering for pharmaceutical customers. Effective from January this year, companies purchasing Stevanato Group glass converting, visual inspection, assembly, and packaging equipment will have a dedicated structure and a single point of contact. To deliver a more customized experience for optimal machine maintenance, performance, and utilization, the company says the after-sales department will rely on a network of some 60 professionals across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For customers in North America, Stevanato Group has signed an agreement with Packaging Efficiency Solutions (PES) headquartered in Denville, N.J. PES will be providing services such as troubleshooting and technical support for Stevanato Group projects. The company will share a space at its facility for Stevanato Group equipment demonstrations and training sessions.

Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment. It covers all post-sales service initiatives, including maintenance, line improvement, training, spare parts & logistics, and line conversion, and has a focus on digitalization. In addition to the ability to retrofit existing machines with artificial intelligence or other “smart learning” features, the company says it has further expanded its abilities to perform virtual FATs and remote, mixed reality-based technical assistance.

According to the company, each customer will be assigned one primary after-sales service specialist in charge of their assets to ensure the highest performance of the installed equipment, informing of available improvements, offering updates on new developments, and assisting with maintenance scheduling.

To respond to the needs for fast spare parts, Stevanato Group is also ensuring local availability at its sites in Italy, Denmark, USA, Mexico, Brazil, and China and through strategic partnerships with regional enterprises.

“To help customers achieve and maintain Overall Equipment Efficiency, our new network provides prompt responses and comprehensive product lifecycle management, through a team of specialists and skilled regional partners supported by the latest technologies,” says Alessandro Zannini, global after-sales manager at Stevanato Group.