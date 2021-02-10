Stevanato Group Launches Global Network After-sales Service Offering for Technologies and Manufacturing Equipment

Offering includes full lifecycle management via the newly established SG after-sales department, with customized ongoing customer service that also leverages digital technologies.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Feb 10th, 2021
Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.
Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.

Stevanato Group, a producer of glass primary packaging and provider of integrated capabilities for drug delivery systems, has launched an updated comprehensive, global after-sales service offering for pharmaceutical customers. Effective from January this year, companies purchasing Stevanato Group glass converting, visual inspection, assembly, and packaging equipment will have a dedicated structure and a single point of contact. To deliver a more customized experience for optimal machine maintenance, performance, and utilization, the company says the after-sales department will rely on a network of some 60 professionals across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For customers in North America, Stevanato Group has signed an agreement with Packaging Efficiency Solutions (PES) headquartered in Denville, N.J. PES will be providing services such as troubleshooting and technical support for Stevanato Group projects. The company will share a space at its facility for Stevanato Group equipment demonstrations and training sessions.

Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment. It covers all post-sales service initiatives, including maintenance, line improvement, training, spare parts & logistics, and line conversion, and has a focus on digitalization. In addition to the ability to retrofit existing machines with artificial intelligence or other “smart learning” features, the company says it has further expanded its abilities to perform virtual FATs and remote, mixed reality-based technical assistance.

According to the company, each customer will be assigned one primary after-sales service specialist in charge of their assets to ensure the highest performance of the installed equipment, informing of available improvements, offering updates on new developments, and assisting with maintenance scheduling.

To respond to the needs for fast spare parts, Stevanato Group is also ensuring local availability at its sites in Italy, Denmark, USA, Mexico, Brazil, and China and through strategic partnerships with regional enterprises.

“To help customers achieve and maintain Overall Equipment Efficiency, our new network provides prompt responses and comprehensive product lifecycle management, through a team of specialists and skilled regional partners supported by the latest technologies,” says Alessandro Zannini, global after-sales manager at Stevanato Group.

Companies in this article
Stevanato Group S.p.a
Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.
Stevanato Group Launches Global Network After-sales Service Offering for Technologies and Manufacturing Equipment
Offering includes full lifecycle management via the newly established SG after-sales department, with customized ongoing customer service that also leverages digital technologies.
Feb 10th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis
Cannabis Packaging System
Spee-Dee’s automated cannabis jar filling system can fill up to 40 jars/min per. A dual tare gross weighing system checks jar tare weight and gross weight at high speeds.
Feb 10th, 2021
The acquisition of Cosmatic will enable the expansion of the Group's expertise in a segment that uses some of the most complex technologies in the cosmetics world.
Marchesini Group opens its Beauty Division and acquires Cosmatic
Acquisition will expand the company’s expertise through Cosmatic’s complex technology for the creation of lipsticks.
Feb 9th, 2021
Marchesini
Marchesini Group: Continuous Motion Cartoner
Continuous motion high speed horizontal cartoner is designed for life science applications.
Feb 1st, 2021
Aphena Op Cookeville 200302 214
Aphena’s 500,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Tennessee Nears Completion
Facility includes 10 high-speed bottling lines to start.
Jan 29th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Unknown
Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility
Shemesh Automation responded to the growth in its U.S. customer-base with the purchase of a new facility in Green Bay, Wis. It will serve as headquarters for its new subsidiary, Shemesh USA Inc.
Jan 14th, 2021
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Pharma & Medical Devices at PACK EXPO Connects
PMMI Media Group editors—covering a virtual event instead of an in-person exposition—divided and conquered to collectively take in as much of PACK EXPO Connects as possible. Here’s what they saw in the pharma category.
Jan 14th, 2021
X-FATs enable customers who are unable to physically come to the Group’s offices to connect via streaming with in-house technicians and complete the testing procedures.
Company Carries Out 90th Streaming Test and Launches Remote Assistance Camera Suitcase
Marchesini Group lauds the success of vFATs and offers MIMO to support final Line Acceptance testing.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.
Dec 21st, 2020
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Sponsored
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Standard Parts in Hygienic Design are optimized for minimal contamination and easy cleaning. JW Winco decided to develop a special series of Standard Parts that meet the high requirements. Learn more at jwwinco.com
Feb 10th, 2021
Theta line comprised of: two Theta machines, two R80C counting and stacking units, two SC80 continuous motion synchronizing robots, and a continuous-motion cartoning machine.
Complete Line for Pharmaceutical Powder Sachets
A global pharmaceutical company improved output speed for 4-side-seal sachets of laxative powders by selecting a new packaging line—complete with remote installation. The system compacts stacks of sachets before transferring them to the cartoning machine.
Dec 1st, 2020
Vtm Tubes
Custom Packaging Projects Abound in Logistics and More
From microtissues to diagnostics, brand owners are taking an active approach in developing unique, right-sized packaging and automation.
Nov 28th, 2020
The capper’s technology and parallel belts are used to reduce the expense of making and storing change parts for most bottles.
TurboFil: Linear Chuck Capper with Precision Torqueing & Parts-free Changeover
Designed for accurate, repeatable torque control, the Acrobat Chuck Capper is made to handle a variety of caps and bottles.
Nov 25th, 2020
Constellation 1
Pharmaceutical Liquid Filling Monobloc with Dual-Weight Verification
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc is a new servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for unstable pharmaceutical microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Close Up Final Release Cu
Blister Machine Features Vacuum System for Reject/Transfer
In the compact TF1pro blister machine, a vacuum arm lifts ‘good’ blisters, precisely lowering them to the transfer actuator. Another key safeguard: an upper seal plate that retracts when web motion stops to prevent unnecessary heat exposure.
Nov 13th, 2020
The new machine platform offers complete versatility: High performance, flexible formats and functional modules, including the OPTIMA Zero L1 for feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Modular Platform for Healthcare Manufacturing
Optima's new Zero machine platform offers extreme flexibility in packaging for a range of products in one system, including feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Nov 12th, 2020
Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine
Roll Fed Medical Sealing System Increases Speed and Integrity
Eliminating the need for individual cut lidding, the roll-fed system is also designed to reduce material costs and the risk of operator error.
Nov 12th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
More in Packaging/Filling
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 11 11 57 Am
Gummy Filling Machine Taps Patent-Pending Filling Technology
Multiple proprietary steaming mechanisms ensure accurate fills at high speeds up to 180 bottles per minute
Nov 9th, 2020
Rondo Pak Expands Kba Bobst (002)
Rondo-Pak Expands Capacity at Two Facilities
Rondo-Pak expanded the capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, N.J. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the addition of die-cutting and folder-gluer machinery.
Nov 9th, 2020
Ey Jl Z Gl0cy I6ey Jy Zx Npem Ui Onsi Zml0 Ijoi Y292 Zx Ii Lcj3a Wr0a Ci6 Mzc1f X0s Im J1 Y2tld Ci6 Im15cy1za G93 Zmls Zx Mi Lc Jr Z Xki Oi Jwcm9kd Wn0a W9u L3 Bl Y29ubm Vjd H My Mc9le Ghfb Gl2 Zv9ldm Vud H Mv Md Iw M Tc4 Ot Iv Tm V3 Ic0g Q29uc3 Rlb Gxhd Glvbi5qc Gcif Q==
BellatRx Inc. at PACK EXPO Connects 2020
The company will present several live demos in capping, labeling, and more, including its new Constellation Vial and Microtube Fill-Weigh-Cap Monobloc for unstable microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 5th, 2020
Dwk
DWK Life Sciences Expands Glass Vial Packaging Solutions Capabilities with the Acquisition of Müller + Müller
Nov 3rd, 2020
The SimpliFil machine's signature highlight is a walking beam indexing configuration, which provides intuitive operation and simplified, recipe-based changeover.
TurboFil: Module for Simplified, Automated Syringe Filling and Assembly
The SimpliFil Syringe Filling & Assembly System incorporates efficient, through-the-tip filling process for reliable and cost-effective handling of small to medium syringe batches.
Oct 28th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Pur Q fused quartz vials feature an inert, nonreactive surface meant to eliminate risk of interaction with packaged drug formulations for stable, long-term storage.
Momentive Technologies and Stevanato Group Collaborate to Offer Pur Q Fused Quartz Vials in EZ-fill Configuration
Agreement delivers high-purity quartz vials in efficient secondary packaging format to streamline fill-finish operations for early phase drug development.
Oct 20th, 2020
VTM tubes filled with liquid medium are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months
Viral Transport Media tubes filled with liquid media are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including COVID-19. Sixteen integrated lines were designed, built and installed in 20 weeks to meet demand.
Oct 15th, 2020
Delta Mod Tech Move In
Delta ModTech Moves into New Corporate Headquarters
U.S. Converting machine manufacturer Delta ModTech moved into their new corporate headquarters in Ramsey Minnesota mid-August 2020.
Oct 5th, 2020
Aphena
Aphena Pharma Announces Large Expansion in Tennessee
New 500,000-sq ft property will be company’s future headquarters.
Sep 30th, 2020
Canister Wipes Stuffer
Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery
Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Filling And Capping Machine
Dispense Works Inc.: Liquid Filling/Capping Robots
RF Series Robots for benchtop bottle/vial filling.
Sep 14th, 2020