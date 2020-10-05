Delta ModTech moves into new corporate headquarters

Delta ModTech broke ground for their new site less than a year ago, on October 8th, 2019. Located 7 miles up the highway from their previous campus, the new Ramsey location gives Delta additional manufacturing capacity and room for growth. Set on a 43-acre lot, the new facility will house all phases of business for the converting machine manufacturer.

“We’re excited to announce that our building is complete, and we’ve officially moved in,” said Wendy Stromberg, marketing director and 2ndgen. owner. “There are so many things to consider with a build and move of this magnitude. Despite an aggressive schedule and a global pandemic, we’re all moved in and fully operational,” Stromberg adds.

“This state-of-the-art facility has an efficient layout with Delta ModTech’s customers in mind. An expansive production floor, enhanced training amenities, engineering and inspection laboratories, and larger machine demonstration area to support future innovation and allow us to better serve our customers,” noted Evan Schiebout, COO and 2nd gen. owner.