Jones Healthcare Group Invests in High-Performance Uhlmann Blister Packaging Line

Jones Healthcare Group invests in a new high-performance automated Uhlmann blister line complete with a blister machine, cartoner and stretch-wrapper (blister machine shown here).

Jones Healthcare Group, provider of advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, announced a new investment in its packaging services offering including a fully integrated two-lane Uhlmann blister packaging line. The automated equipment will enhance the firm’s capacity to manage demand surges and unique blister combinations, as more complex pharmaceutical dosage forms and regimes evolve clinically and commercially.

Fully compliant with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), the automated line at the Health Canada and FDA-registered facility includes a two-lane B 1440 blister machine and C 2305 cartoner, as well as end-of-line stretch-wrapping and bundling. The equipment is capable of multi-product blistering for more complex dosing regimens, and multi-product cartoning for combination packs. The line also integrates a wide range of forming and lidding films such as PVC, Alu+Alu and child-resistant formats, with compatibility for multiple products and carton formats.

The facility is working to demands growing demand for over-the-counter headache, cold, and other respiratory products, while also pivoting resources to support the pandemic response.

The new line will be installed at the company’s Brampton, Canada, facility and is anticipated to be operational early next year.