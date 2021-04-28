2021 PDA Annual Meeting: Trend Roundup

Check out the links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more through May 16.

The following are links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more. Presentations and Q&A videos will be available through May 16, 2021. Register here to access on-demand content.





Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines

Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.

Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma

The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.

5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations

Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition.

Prefer video? WATCH: Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits

Reducing Aseptic Risk During Filling

Novo Nordisk discusses innovative solutions to modernize aseptic filling in existing facilities while minimizing downtime, regulatory impact, and rebuild.

Improve Your Communication in Crisis Using ‘Bird Styles’

Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, "If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it."

[Video] Pre-Fabricated POD for Filling? Don’t Overlook One Key Topic | Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables

If you’re implementing a pre-fabricated POD at your facility, this Take Five video answers why you can’t overlook space for support systems. Also covered: As injectables increase, they become more customized, requiring modular, future-proof equipment.





[Editor's note: This list may be updated as new items are finalized.]