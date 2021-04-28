2021 PDA Annual Meeting: Trend Roundup

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) virtual conference offered plenty of new perspectives in aseptic filling, flexible facilities, and more.

Keren Sookne
Apr 28th, 2021
Check out the links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more through May 16.
The following are links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more. Presentations and Q&A videos will be available through May 16, 2021. 


Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines

Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.

Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma

The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.

5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations

Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition. 

Prefer video? WATCH: Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits

Reducing Aseptic Risk During Filling

Novo Nordisk discusses innovative solutions to modernize aseptic filling in existing facilities while minimizing downtime, regulatory impact, and rebuild.

Improve Your Communication in Crisis Using ‘Bird Styles’

Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, "If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it."

[Video] Pre-Fabricated POD for Filling? Don’t Overlook One Key Topic | Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables

If you’re implementing a pre-fabricated POD at your facility, this Take Five video answers why you can’t overlook space for support systems. Also covered: As injectables increase, they become more customized, requiring modular, future-proof equipment.


[Editor's note: This list may be updated as new items are finalized.]

 

Companies in this article
Parenteral Drug Association
Apr 28th, 2021
The TipFil Syringe Filler utilizes a piston mechanism that draws the needle back via the plunger, the amount of drug filled being dictated by the distance the plunger is pulled back.
TurboFil Benchtop Syringe Filler for Compounding Pharmacies
TipFil mimics manual syringe filling technique in single or dual operation, offering expedience and consistency for a variety of infeed scenarios.
Apr 26th, 2021
Robots for Partition, Vial and Leaflet Loading.
Packaging Line for Vaccine Vials Meets Urgent Demand for Production
The end-of-line system received up to 150 vaccine vials/min, producing 15 ten-pack cartons/min. ESS integrated a customer-supplied serialization system to track unique codes on the vials and cartons throughout the packaging line.
Apr 20th, 2021
Pr Pcmc Virus Killing Wipes 041421 Final Web 3
Wet Wipes Folding Machines
Paper Converting Machine Co. redesigned its Rx200 and Mako Clipper wet wipes folding machines to safely operate with a higher alcohol content, measuring as much as 70%.
Apr 20th, 2021
Steriline designed an auger filling head equipped with a customized screw shape added to the PVFCM50 to protect product integrity
Bess Pro Creates Small Batch System for Powder Filling Line
Turnkey system to improve vial filling from manual and lab-scale to up to 200 vials/min provided in only 10 months despite the pandemic.
Apr 20th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
V Mek Abacus+ Counting System
Counting System Achieves High Speeds
Is suitable for a variety of products
Mar 18th, 2021
Vshapes
NR Instant Produce PCL Leverages V-Shapes Sachet Packaging for Continued Growth
Four V-Shapes ALPHA lines enable the company to manufacture non-food products for domestic and international distribution and to differentiate itself in the global marketplace.
Mar 13th, 2021
Versynta FFP can be easily converted to different container types such as vials, syringes and cartridges, as well as different filling systems including single-use solutions.
Syntegon: Modular Small Batch Systems for Liquid Pharmaceuticals
Versynta FFP, Flexible Filling Platform, offers a unique transport system and safety for vials, syringes, and cartridges.
Mar 10th, 2021
ESS Technologies supplied three Model VC30 cartoners to create a complete COVID-19 test kit packaging line.
COVID-19 Test Kit Cartoning Line Increased Productivity to Meet Urgent Testing Needs
ESS Technologies supplied three Model VC30 cartoners to create a complete COVID-19 test kit packaging line, increasing the manufacturer’s production capacity when it was critically needed.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Sencorp White
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering Announce Partnership
SencorpWhite and Urania Engineering developed a strategic partnership that will link Urania’s engineering solutions with SencorpWhite’s technical expertise and broad service capabilities in medical heat sealers.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Syntegon’s newest cartoner, Sigpack TTMD, combines core components of the TTM platform with one or more seamlessly integrated Delta robot cells – this allows flexible packaging of different products.
Syntegon: Cartoner with Integrated Delta Robots
Sigpack TTMD—designed for flexibility in product feeding—features flexible product presentation thanks to flat or on-edge carton loading as well as patented tool-less format changeover for vertical restart.
Feb 24th, 2021
Stevanato Group is also adopting a personalized after-sales approach designed to better address the full life cycle of its range of equipment.
Stevanato Group Launches Global Network After-sales Service Offering for Technologies and Manufacturing Equipment
Offering includes full lifecycle management via the newly established SG after-sales department, with customized ongoing customer service that also leverages digital technologies.
Feb 10th, 2021
Spee Dee Cannabis
Cannabis Packaging System
Spee-Dee’s automated cannabis jar filling system can fill up to 40 jars/min per. A dual tare gross weighing system checks jar tare weight and gross weight at high speeds.
Feb 10th, 2021
The acquisition of Cosmatic will enable the expansion of the Group's expertise in a segment that uses some of the most complex technologies in the cosmetics world.
Marchesini Group opens its Beauty Division and acquires Cosmatic
Acquisition will expand the company’s expertise through Cosmatic’s complex technology for the creation of lipsticks.
Feb 9th, 2021
Marchesini
Marchesini Group: Continuous Motion Cartoner
Continuous motion high speed horizontal cartoner is designed for life science applications.
Feb 1st, 2021
Aphena Op Cookeville 200302 214
Aphena’s 500,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Tennessee Nears Completion
Facility includes 10 high-speed bottling lines to start.
Jan 29th, 2021
Coval Cvgm Coval Rvb 01
Coval: A Vacuum Chamber for Gripping Protective Masks
The CVGM series mini vacuum chamber is designed to handle light and porous objects, such as protective masks, but also fabric or leather cut-outs.
Jan 29th, 2021
Unknown
Shemesh Automation Purchases U.S. Facility
Shemesh Automation responded to the growth in its U.S. customer-base with the purchase of a new facility in Green Bay, Wis. It will serve as headquarters for its new subsidiary, Shemesh USA Inc.
Jan 14th, 2021
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Pharma & Medical Devices at PACK EXPO Connects
PMMI Media Group editors—covering a virtual event instead of an in-person exposition—divided and conquered to collectively take in as much of PACK EXPO Connects as possible. Here’s what they saw in the pharma category.
Jan 14th, 2021
