In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner

His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.

May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm

John Bitner passed away on May 14, 2020 after enjoying to the maximum, in spite of Lewy Body Dementia, many wonderful moments and memories with his wife Debra in their dream home in Ft. Myers Florida.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Bitner, and His stepsons Jeremy and Christopher Brooks, his children, Jennifer, Nathan, and Molly, and their mother, Mary Waldron; his grandchildren, Isabella and Sierra Bitner, and his loving niece, Rachel Buckner and pop pop to Waylon who would brighten Johns day with a face time call!

Born on June 4, 1944, in Tonawanda, NY, John studied Fine Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology. His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines. 

Recognized internationally for his work with the Consumer Products Safety Commission for over twenty-five years to protect the lives of our children while improving the quality of life for seniors, John was in the forefront of investigative research related to improved seal integrity and higher barrier performance through adhesion technology, advanced tooling design, equipment innovation, and award-winning structural design. 

The Wall Street Journal hailed John Bitner's efforts as "evangelical" for senior-friendly packaging and the Public Broadcast System produced a documentary on the challenges of universal design, featuring John's achievements.

He never tired of testing and pushing packaging and technology to make life safe and secure for the young and the elderly. Nor did he tire of a good 18 holes of golf, a drink with a friend, singing with his wife, or thinking of how to make life better. Artist, designer, packaging industry icon, friend. Memorials can be made to Hope Hospice in Ft Myers Florida 33913 Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.

Virtual wake via Zoom

Colleagues, friends, and family will gather virtually to pay respects and celebrate John’s life.

Time: May 29, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85441074735?pwd=UXhSM2hTbUxleWYzWDMxbytTdEtvdz09

Meeting ID: 854 4107 4735

Password: 994021

Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm
In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner
His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.
May 26th, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
Haselmeier Pen 2
Stevanato Group Announces Product Development Collaboration With Cambridge Design Partnership On Pen-Injector Technology
The agreement leverages CDP’s design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.
Apr 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
&apos;The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.&rdquo;
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.
Mar 27th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology is made to offer customized active packaging systems designed to meet the drug developer&rsquo;s specific formulation as well as provide a broad spectrum of drug-specific protection.
Aptar CSP Technologies: Moisture Adsorption and Oxygen Scavenging Packaging System
Oxygen scavenging and moisture adsorption system added to Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology portfolio.
Feb 7th, 2020
Featuring a tamper-evident, push-on PE flip-top cap, the printer-friendly SpringTube, can be decorated via digital, flexo or metallic foil processes.
At Pharmapack, Neopac to Showcase SpringTube for Skin Health Products
Company also will feature its new Tube Design Guide, a multi-step primer for optimum recyclability.
Jan 20th, 2020
UPS Launches Tech-enabled Healthcare Systems, Standardizes Quality Systems, Forms Healthcare Unit
UPS introduces UPS Premier, a sensor and tracking technology, deploys technology-driven quality management system, and forms UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences unit.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq is expanding support for chemical manufacturers around the world and presenting customer use cases at chemical events this fall.
Oct 18th, 2019
Haselmeier&apos;s Axis D pen-injector
Stevanato Group signs an Exclusive Agreement with Haselmeier to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care
Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment to be supplied by Stevanato Group Operations in Denmark in preparation for global launching.
Oct 9th, 2019
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe is following suit of other global regions, with the growth of flexible packaging and small-size convenience packaging, as well as a focus on sustainability.
Sep 9th, 2019
More in Package design
Ebola Cured / Image: Guardian
Drug Trials Indicate Ebola is Now Curable
Two of four drugs tested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak were found to significantly reduce the death rate.
Aug 22nd, 2019
Volume Share of Top 10 Pack Types, 2018 - Asia Pacific
Asia-Pacific Packaging Growth Driven by Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
Varied packaging sizes and economic refillable packaging options are driving innovations in the Asia-Pacific region – particularly in India which accounted for the largest packaging volume in 2018.
Aug 21st, 2019
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
On-the-go consumption, smaller pack sizes for portion control and convenience, sustainability, and recyclability are all current themes of innovation in global packaging.
Aug 6th, 2019
Trump / Image: Henry Nicholls
How Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Mexican Medical Device Makers?
The President’s proposed tariff on imports could have a major effect on the medical device supply chain between the U.S. and Mexico.
Jun 10th, 2019
Herma 132M Wrap-around Labeler
Herma: Wrap-Around Labeler With Motion Control
Designed to achieve 400 products per minute, Herma 132M Labeler now offers motion control for improved product handling.
Jun 6th, 2019
B. Braun has announced that through their collaboration Schreiner MediPharm, they are launching the first FDA-approved prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device.
New Prefilled Heparin Syringe Benefits from Needle-Trap
This product marks the first prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device approved by the FDA.
Apr 30th, 2019
Mosquito / Image: Getty / iStock
There’s a Pill That Makes Your Blood Lethal to Mosquitos
Ivermectin is a drug that kills mosquitos after they bite, and it’s being used to control the spread of malaria.
Mar 27th, 2019
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes.
Gore: Silicone-Free Plunger
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes. Used with bare-glass (non-siliconized) barrels, silicone-free plungers are designed to offer consistent delivery performance over time.
Feb 18th, 2019
BD Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
BD: Glass Pre-Fillable Syringe for Hyaluronic Acid and IV Drugs
Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
Feb 15th, 2019
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
SCHOTT: Ready-to-use adaptiQ Vials
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
Jan 21st, 2019
A close-up of the RIVA machine that produces bags for three Mission Health products; two in 500-mL sizes and a third in a 100-mL offering.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part II
A six-axis robot positioned in the middle of an automated compounding system's chamber serves as the the primary mover of materials in sterile filling liquids into syringes and bags at Mission Health.
Jan 21st, 2019