Stevanato Group Announces Product Development Collaboration With Cambridge Design Partnership On Pen-Injector Technology

The agreement leverages CDP’s design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.

Stevanato Group S.p.a
Apr 28th, 2020
Haselmeier Pen 2

Stevanato Group, a leading producer of glass primary packaging and provider of integrated capabilities for combination products and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP), a UK- and US-based leading technology and product design partner, today announced a collaboration agreement for the development of a new pen-injector based on the Axis-D technology and intellectual property (IP) licensed exclusively from Haselmeier in 2019.

The collaboration between CDP and Stevanato Group strongly supports Stevanato Group’s portfolio expansion of devices for patients suffering from diabetes.

The agreement leverages the mutual strengths: on one side, CDP’s leading design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and on the other, Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.  

CDP and Stevanato Group will be able to offer innovative drug delivery solutions to pharmaceutical customers working together from the first concept right through design development, scale-up, regulatory submission, and commercial-scale production in all global markets.

“Our R&D team - with the active support of CDP, an established player in the design and development of drug delivery devices - will offer a competitive pen-injector platform and some customization options,” comments Paolo Patri, Chief Technology Officer at Stevanato Group. “With the resources and experience of both companies, we will provide diabetic patients with a product that is easy-to-use, aesthetically appealing, and cost-effective.”

“We are delighted to be announcing this partnership,” says Uri Baruch, CDP’s Head of Drug Delivery. “Stevanato Group is well-established in the device field as a leading supplier of cartridges and assembly equipment for pen-injectors. It is a pleasure to extend our existing working relationship with them for their pen-injector and to address the needs of patients.”

This new collaboration is one of the programs behind the recent substantial growth of CDP’s team of healthcare-focused designers and engineers in both Cambridge (UK) and Raleigh, NC (USA) facilities. “This is another strong vote of confidence in CDP. We look forward for this to be the first of many end-to-end projects that we can be working on in this new partnership”, says Uri Baruch.

