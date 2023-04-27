New Tool: ProSource
7 Healthcare Packages Win FPA Awards

A common theme among the flexible packaging applications that earned recognition as 2023 Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Award winners is their ability to strike a balance between eye-catching aesthetics and performance in product protection.

Apr 27, 2023
White Eclipse UV-Blocking Packaging from PAXXUS.
We profile the two Gold and five Silver award winners related to healthcare, functional foods, and cannabis in the Flexible Packaging Association's 2023 Achievement Awards. View all of the awards at the FPA's award page here.

Gold Awards

White Eclipse UV-Blocking Packaging

Award: Gold Award in Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation

Company: PAXXUS, Inc.

The White Eclipse high-barrier, UV-blocking flexible packaging is designed to protect sensitive microfluidic reagents inside diagnostic devices until the point of use without the use of aluminum foil. To ensure the efficacy of the device, PAXXUS’ ultra-high barrier ClearFoil Z is paired with a proprietary UV-blocking sealant technology to create a flexible pouch that eliminates exposure to outside light while also providing the highest level of oxygen and moisture barrier. White Eclipse provides comparable high-barrier performance to traditional aluminum foil packaging with the added benefits of a smooth, premium appearance and RFID compatibility.

 

MegaFood® Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack from Nosco.MegaFood® Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack from Nosco.MegaFood Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack

Award: Gold Award in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

CompanyNosco

End-User/Customer: MegaFood

Supplement brand MegaFood needed a child-resistant, senior-friendly flexible pouch for its Women’s Ensemble Preconception Daily Multipack product line. Due to the product’s high iron content, the brand previously packaged its product in child-resistant cartons, but recently switched to flexible pouches to save on costs. Through digital printing on the HP Indigo 20000 digital press, Nosco was able to save the brand more than half the cost of its previous packaging type.

 
Silver Awards

EcoVue® Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet from Glenroy, Inc.EcoVue® Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet from Glenroy, Inc.

EcoVue® Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet

Award: Silver Award in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

CompanyGlenroy, Inc.

End-User/Customer: HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

 The innovative, flexible EcoVue® single dose ultrasound gel packet features custom flexible packaging film with many benefits to the medical industry, consumers, and society overall. It is easy to hold, use, and open, but it is also lightweight and requires less energy to manufacture and transport.

 

F-UHB-M Ultra High Barrier and High Metal Bond Metallized Polyester Film for Aluminum Foil Replacement from Flex Films (USA) Inc.F-UHB-M Ultra High Barrier and High Metal Bond Metallized Polyester Film for Aluminum Foil Replacement from Flex Films (USA) Inc.F-UHB-M Ultra High Barrier and High Metal Bond Metallized Polyester Film for Aluminum Foil Replacement

Award: Silver Award in Technical Innovation

CompanyFlex Films (USA) Inc.

End-User/Customer: Printpack Company

The 2022-23 flagship for Flex Film’s continued technological advancement efforts in BOPET film developments is this ultra-high barrier, and a very high metal bond metallized BOPET film, suitable for total foil replacement in laminates. With current applications in personal care (in addition to food packaging), and with a strong focus on end-use customers, society, and the planet, a specially developed in-house manufacturing process allowed F-UHB-M to outperform typical expectations in barrier performance and film properties, while maintaining the cost of a barrier/metallized film.


True Leaf Pet Medical Product Pouch from Advanced Web Technologies – Illinois, Inc.True Leaf Pet Medical Product Pouch from Advanced Web Technologies – Illinois, Inc.Pet Medical Product Pouch

Award: Silver Award in Shelf Impact

CompanyAdvanced Web Technologies – Illinois, Inc.

End-User/Customer: True Leaf Pet, Inc.

This is a pouch product for the pet care market. It allows pet owners to provide medicinal CBD benefits to their pets. The pouch provides stand-up capabilities for advanced marketing on the store shelf. The high-quality flexographic printing is combined with matte surface enhancements and highly reflective ink treatments for outstanding shelf presence.

 

Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder from ProAmpac.Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder from ProAmpac.Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder

Awards: Silver Award in  Sustainability and Technical Innovation

CompanyProAmpac,

End-User/Customer: Purition

Purition’s single-serve smoothie meal replacement powder uses ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable® paper sachets. This unique packaging minimizes the overall material without sacrificing product protection. This unique ProActive Recyclable® paper sachet offers portion control as it can hold one serving per packet and is easily recyclable in paper streams.

Supply Indica Vape Pen, 300 mg from PPC Flexible Packaging.Supply Indica Vape Pen, 300 mg from PPC Flexible Packaging.Supply Indica Vape Pen, 300 mg Awards: Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Excellence

CompanyPPC Flexible Packaging 

End-User/Customer: AEG

This SupplyTM Indica Vape Pen package effectively grabs your attention with its minimalistic design. One of the best features of this bag is the child-resistant zipper by Elplast that has a fold-over flap with a double lock hidden behind it. It can only be opened by pulling back the flap and peeling apart the zippers behind. The bag also includes a double cut allowing the bag to bleed to the edge. 

