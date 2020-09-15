Take Your Medicine! Pharmaceutical Packaging Innovations Continue to Tackle Unmet Needs

New webinar covers several unique packaging innovations to overcome challenges such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality.

Sep 15th, 2020

Despite Covid-19’s unwelcome interruption on all our lives this year, packaging innovation continues to come to the attention of ThePackHub team in encouraging numbers. Packaging development teams continue to be busy despite the most disruptive business environment of modern times. One sector that has traditionally been a significant area of activity continues to busy from an innovation perspective and that is the world of pharmaceutical packaging. This complex industry has several unique challenges to overcome such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality and we’re seeing new innovations to meet those challenges. ThePackHub will be hosting a free webinar on pharmaceutical packaging trends on Thursday 17th September. Book your free place now.

An innovative new way to open medical devices with ease has been created by Snapsil Corporation. The Australia-based business leads in the development of innovative, easy to use packaging technology and has developed a series of patented applications for easier to use pharmaceutical and medical packaging. This time sees the development of an enhanced tamper evidence solution that also delivers robust protection of packaging. The packaging has been designed to ensure easy access of the contents.

The pack is available in a range of customizable shapes and designs and the thermoformed packaging is seen as a cost-efficient solution. Reclosable options can also be adopted if required. Snapsil’s patented and customizable technology delivers innovative packaging experiences that can help differentiate brands.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island headquartered pharmacy chain CVS Pharmacy has nearly 10,000 outlets across the US. The business has developed a new feature for its already-established consumer app to help the visually-impaired understand important information on packaging. A new RFID label will enable prescription details to be heard through the app allowing patients with visual impairments and those who cannot read standard print labels get vital product information. Spoken Rx is the first in-app prescription reader application to be developed by a national retail pharmacy. The first stage rollout will see 1,500 CVS Pharmacy outlets prepared to fix the RFID labels to prescription vials.

Cvs

The RFID label just needs to be scanned for the prescription label information to be spoken out loud. The app can be accessed using voice-activated Siri or Google Assistant technology to completely automate the process. Participation in the program can be done via a phone call or in-store. Spoken Rx is free to CVS Pharmacy patients and the app will read prescription label information in English or Spanish. The solution is the result of a collaboration between CVS Pharmacy and the American Council of the Blind.

Ratioform Verpackungen is a market leader in its domestic German market for shipping and storage packaging. The business has around 300 employees across 12 locations. Styrofoam-based insulation boxes are reducing in popularity for fresh and sensitive products as more companies demand more sustainable packaging. The Vienna-based supplier has announced the introduction of insulating panels made from pressed straw. The compostable insulating packaging comes via Austria’s Landpack. 

Landbox Bio

Ratioform now has the exclusive distribution for the fully compostable insulation box that is reported to be as effective as styrofoam boxes. Landbox Bio consists of one outer box and up to ten Insulated panels made of pressed straw and an organic fleece covering. Made from 100% renewable raw materials, the box is completely compostable and biodegradable. The solution is good for shipping meat products, dairy products and medication. Ratioform is offering the box in seven sizes and the outer cartons with individual branding are optionally available.


The combination of Flexi-Cap and Booklet-Label blinds the vial and offers ample space for product information in several languages.
CSL Behring Uses Specialty Label System to Blind Vials for Clinical Trials
There are visible differences between the candidate and the placebo in this international Phase III trial. The blinding system combines a cap system that completely covers the vial with a booklet label for multilingual product information.
Sep 17th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Oliver Flyer Image With Hcp
Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires Kansas City Design
Forms new premium design business serving the pharmaceutical and biologics market.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
3 C90649 D D421 464 F 9 Fe1 906 A73 A2 Bc7 F
Small Batch Skin- and Haircare Line Offers Glass Packaging on a Budget
After making the switch from a career in occupational therapy, a former hand specialist offers a variety of personal care products with cruelty-free, natural ingredients in recyclable packaging.
Aug 19th, 2020
Canesten Tube For Bayer Copy
Neopac Wins Pair of “Tube of the Year” Awards from European Tube Manufacturers Association
PLASTIC RECYCLED TUBE and Stylo Polyfoil Tube with Spatula Applicator take top honors.
Aug 18th, 2020
Pw 58321 Pharmapack For Web
Pharmapack Moves to May 2021
New date combines a Paris spring with the valuable pharma packaging event.
Aug 4th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2 44 16 Pm
2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery
Months and years go into designing an over-the-counter package to ensure the consumer can safely use it, often in mere seconds.
Jul 28th, 2020
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 1 06 35 Pm
Perlen: Ultra-High Barrier PVdC for Blisters
The new MultiLayer ultra 280 combines increased water vapor and oxygen barrier in a sandwich structure that protects the PVdC layer from external damage.
Jul 20th, 2020
Pet Bottle Picture Resized
Pretium Packaging Announces Expansion of its PET Manufacturing Facilities
Pretium Packaging made a $5 million dollar investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure in 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.
Jul 17th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Automated transfer station of product into coating machine
SiO2 Materials Science Receives $143 Million Contract from U.S. Government
Contract to accelerate capacity scale-up of advanced primary packaging platform for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Company will add 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.
Jun 13th, 2020
Mondi safely packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Placon Logo Simply Better Packaging
Placon Investing in Medical Capacity Expansion
Placon is doubling the size of its manufacturing in Elkhart, Ind. to increase capacity to meet the growing demand for its medical packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.
Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market
Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.
Jun 1st, 2020
Hero
Paper Tube Co.: Child-Resistant Paper Tube Packaging
EcoVault is a patented, child-resistant tube for packaging cannabis to supplements.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm
In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner
His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.
May 21st, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan’s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots’ unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
Haselmeier Pen 2
Stevanato Group Announces Product Development Collaboration With Cambridge Design Partnership On Pen-Injector Technology
The agreement leverages CDP’s design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.
Apr 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
'The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.”
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.
Mar 27th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020