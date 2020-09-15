Despite Covid-19’s unwelcome interruption on all our lives this year, packaging innovation continues to come to the attention of ThePackHub team in encouraging numbers. Packaging development teams continue to be busy despite the most disruptive business environment of modern times. One sector that has traditionally been a significant area of activity continues to busy from an innovation perspective and that is the world of pharmaceutical packaging. This complex industry has several unique challenges to overcome such as child resistance/senior friendly, on-the-go convenience, anti-counterfeiting and improved packaging functionality and we’re seeing new innovations to meet those challenges. ThePackHub will be hosting a free webinar on pharmaceutical packaging trends on Thursday 17th September. Book your free place now.

An innovative new way to open medical devices with ease has been created by Snapsil Corporation. The Australia-based business leads in the development of innovative, easy to use packaging technology and has developed a series of patented applications for easier to use pharmaceutical and medical packaging. This time sees the development of an enhanced tamper evidence solution that also delivers robust protection of packaging. The packaging has been designed to ensure easy access of the contents.

The pack is available in a range of customizable shapes and designs and the thermoformed packaging is seen as a cost-efficient solution. Reclosable options can also be adopted if required. Snapsil’s patented and customizable technology delivers innovative packaging experiences that can help differentiate brands.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island headquartered pharmacy chain CVS Pharmacy has nearly 10,000 outlets across the US. The business has developed a new feature for its already-established consumer app to help the visually-impaired understand important information on packaging. A new RFID label will enable prescription details to be heard through the app allowing patients with visual impairments and those who cannot read standard print labels get vital product information. Spoken Rx is the first in-app prescription reader application to be developed by a national retail pharmacy. The first stage rollout will see 1,500 CVS Pharmacy outlets prepared to fix the RFID labels to prescription vials.





The RFID label just needs to be scanned for the prescription label information to be spoken out loud. The app can be accessed using voice-activated Siri or Google Assistant technology to completely automate the process. Participation in the program can be done via a phone call or in-store. Spoken Rx is free to CVS Pharmacy patients and the app will read prescription label information in English or Spanish. The solution is the result of a collaboration between CVS Pharmacy and the American Council of the Blind.

Ratioform Verpackungen is a market leader in its domestic German market for shipping and storage packaging. The business has around 300 employees across 12 locations. Styrofoam-based insulation boxes are reducing in popularity for fresh and sensitive products as more companies demand more sustainable packaging. The Vienna-based supplier has announced the introduction of insulating panels made from pressed straw. The compostable insulating packaging comes via Austria’s Landpack.





Ratioform now has the exclusive distribution for the fully compostable insulation box that is reported to be as effective as styrofoam boxes. Landbox Bio consists of one outer box and up to ten Insulated panels made of pressed straw and an organic fleece covering. Made from 100% renewable raw materials, the box is completely compostable and biodegradable. The solution is good for shipping meat products, dairy products and medication. Ratioform is offering the box in seven sizes and the outer cartons with individual branding are optionally available.



