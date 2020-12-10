RxSource Invests in Clinical Labelling Software to Enhance Service Offering

PRISYM 360 SaaS clinical trials system will help RxSource streamline its operations.

Dec 10th, 2020

PRISYM ID, a provider of regulated content and label management systems, announces that Global Clinical Trial Supplies Specialist RxSource has invested in the innovative PRISYM 360 clinical labelling platform. The software is designed to enable RxSource to optimize its demand-led secondary packaging and labelling services, and supply medicines within as little as 48 hours, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

RxSource specializes in the ethical sourcing, packaging, and delivery of medicines for Clinical Trials, Research & Development, and Expanded Access Programs. They will now design and create labels in-house using the cloud-based PRISYM 360 clinical trials labelling system from PRISYM ID. 

RxSource has seen a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic as drug shortages and patient recruitment have proved problematic for many companies in the clinical trials sector. 

The PRISYM 360 platform is meant to optimize label management processes, allowing users to build up a library of approved language translations and automatically apply regulatory rules and intelligence to label content. This should reduce the complexity and time traditionally involved in clinical labelling.

PRISYM ID plans to support the life sciences sector’s need for more agility through the cloud-based version of its clinical trials labelling platform, including a pre-validated pack with industry standard print processes.

PRISYM ID
Global Clinical Trial
