Optima and Quality Machines Enter into a Cooperation Agreement

Both companies are working together in the South American pharmaceuticals and consumer market.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Melissa Griffen
Jan 21st, 2020
&ldquo;Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source,&apos; says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil, about the new alliance.
“Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source," says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil, about the new alliance.

Optima do Brasil has entered into a partnership with the Brazilian mechanical engineering company Quality Machines based in Campinas. This initiative is part of Optima's comprehensive globalization strategy. Both companies' customers should benefit from the cooperation. The new alliance was presented at an Open House Show at Optima do Brasil at the end of November, where both partners' machines were on display. More than 160 Quality Machines and Optima customers had the opportunity to talk to the companies and to experience their machine technologies first-hand.

From left to right: Carlos Eduardo Praxedes (Sales Director, Quality Machines), Rolf Geissinger (Managing Director, Optima do Brasil) and Genivaldo Paixão Praxedes (Technical Director, Quality Machines) are pleased about the new alliance.From left to right: Carlos Eduardo Praxedes (Sales Director, Quality Machines), Rolf Geissinger (Managing Director, Optima do Brasil) and Genivaldo Paixão Praxedes (Technical Director, Quality Machines) are pleased about the new alliance.“Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source—from cost-effective machines in the lower output range to high-speed solutions for the most demanding requirements," says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil.

More than 160 customers experienced Optima do Brasil's machine technology first-hand. Some attendees came from over 400 kilometres to be there.More than 160 customers experienced Optima do Brasil's machine technology first-hand. Some attendees came from over 400 kilometres to be there.In Brazil, Quality Machines is said to have gained a reputation as a reliable partner for cost-efficient mechanical engineering projects for the South American market. Optima do Brasil is distributing Optima Group's technology for the pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, medical devices, and paper hygiene market segments throughout South America. Market-specific machine systems are manufactured directly on site. The Optima CP4NG Case Packer, the Optima FM1 Filling Machine, and the Optima CM1 Closing Machine are a particularly important part of the portfolio.

Experts from Optima do Brasil and Quality Machines were available to answer visitors' questions.Experts from Optima do Brasil and Quality Machines were available to answer visitors' questions.Optima do Brasil provides support with Optima Total Care, their integrated Life-Cycle Management Program

Optima do Brasil will be supporting Quality Machines, particularly in After Sales. Within the framework of Optima Total Care Life Cycle Management, Optima says it will provide safe and reliable production of the systems installed in South America long after commissioning. A part of the Life-Cycle-Management Program is Basic Services and Smart Services. Basic Services include, for example, support during commissioning, retrofitting and upgrading, training of plant operators, embedded engineers, and the production of spare parts directly in Brazil. Smart Services are digital systems that are meant to provide good support in terms of plant efficiency, predictive maintenance, knowledge management, and solutions to problems—for example with remote support using augmented reality eyewear. 

A Happy Hour followed the Open House Show.A Happy Hour followed the Open House Show.

Companies in this article
Optima Pharma
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Sealing Two Bottles Sizes on One Line
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.
Jan 22nd, 2020
&ldquo;Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source,&apos; says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil, about the new alliance.
Optima and Quality Machines Enter into a Cooperation Agreement
Both companies are working together in the South American pharmaceuticals and consumer market.
Jan 21st, 2020
Colbert Operations Manager Jeff MacDougall (far l.), and Production Manager Pat Gibbons (lt. blue shirt) work with Colbert&rsquo;s press operators on the new RMGT press.
Colbert Packaging Installs New State-of-the-Art RMGT Printing Press
Further demonstrating ongoing capital investment and increased capacity for customers.
Jan 21st, 2020
Featuring a tamper-evident, push-on PE flip-top cap, the printer-friendly SpringTube, can be decorated via digital, flexo or metallic foil processes.
At Pharmapack, Neopac to Showcase SpringTube for Skin Health Products
Company also will feature its new Tube Design Guide, a multi-step primer for optimum recyclability.
Jan 20th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
The new Robust RFID-Label from Schreiner MediPharm ensures reliable end-to-end functionality of the RFID chip.
At Pharmapack, Schreiner MediPharm to Showcase New Robust RFID Pharma-Label and Supply Chain Security Solutions
Visit Schreiner MediPharm at Pharmapack in Paris, Feb. 5-6 at Hall 7.2, Booth D46
Jan 16th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
Auto injector systems like the OPTIMA AIM from OPTIMA automation can subsequently be scaled from semi-automatic to fully automatic processes. They are flexible enough to use for injectors from various manufacturers.
Precision and flexibility: Assembly machines for pen and auto injectors
OPTIMA automation at Pharmapack 2020.
Jan 15th, 2020
Tessy Plastics expands plant for medical product assembly
Tessy Plastics Expands its South Plant—Elbridge Facilities
The company announced their expansion of warehouse space in one of their manufacturing facilities in Upstate New York. The expansion is planned to be part of the “South Plant” located in Elbridge, New York.
Jan 15th, 2020
The Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital label press enables high-speed printing for label converters.
Epson’s Newest UV Digital Label Press for High-Speed, High-Quality Label and Packaging Printing is Now Available
SurePress L-6534VW Functionality is on Display at Epson’s Package Printing Demo Center in California.
Jan 15th, 2020
Shown here is a corrugated case of 30 cartons just before the flaps are closed and sealed.
Sanofi Stick Packs Run at 800/min
Dual-filler liquid stick pack line for antacids and analgesics includes an innovative robotic transfer concept that plays a big role in enabling throughput of 800 packs/min.
Jan 15th, 2020
Josh Kirschbaum
WWP Names Chief Executive Officer
WWP, a provider of cosmetic packaging components, tubes, and full-service turnkey solutions, named Josh Kirschbaum CEO.
Jan 14th, 2020
Cognex Deep Learning quality inspection software can be trained to identify correct placement and types of items assembled or packaged. In this consumer packaged goods example, it&apos;s assorted chocolates in a package. Source: Cognex
Quality Inspections Drive Machine Vision and Deep Learning Connection
Cognex works with end users in multiple industrial verticals to apply deep learning to its vision systems for final and in-line assembly verification.
Jan 9th, 2020
Kuka&apos;s KMR iiwa combines its LBR iiwa lightweight robot with a mobile, flexible platform.
Robotics Industry to Shift from Fixed Automation to Mobile Systems
New market report forecasts that of the 8 million robots that will be shipped in 2030, nearly 6 million will be mobile.
Jan 4th, 2020
Just one box of Plumpy&rsquo;Nut&mdash;containing 150 packets of a peanut-based high-energy therapeutic food that treats severe malnutrition&mdash;is enough to bring a child from the brink of death to healthy development.
Automation Helps Non-Profit Reach More Starving Children
Adding automated equipment, process control, and analytics to its operations has enable Edesia Nutrition to almost triple the output of its ready-to-use therapeutic foods, helping to reach the most vulnerable populations around the world.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Antares Vision&apos;s Raised Stopper Inspection (RSI) machine to verify proper sealing of freeze-dried vials.
Antares Vision: Raised Stopper Machine for Freeze-Dried Vial Inspection
First-of-its-kind unit rejects stoppers not completely adhered to vial collars. A small footprint—just 76 cm in length—the machine integrates into existing lines.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Hp 114491 Picture1 5
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #4: Particles in Parenterals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #4 is an update on what’s new in 2019 for particles from a regulatory standpoint.
Dec 30th, 2019
TQS-HC-A-TE 3-in-1 Checkweigher
WIPOTEC-OCS: 3 in 1 Checkweigher with Serialization and Tamper-Evident Functionality
TQS-HC-A-TE Checkweigher combines traceability and anti-counterfeiting capabilities with company’s hallmark precision weight control for enhanced pharma production and space utilization.
Dec 17th, 2019
This filler/capper can be configured to run wide range of cosmetics just by adding or removing modules.
IIoT Gives Cosmetics Packaging a Makeover
We asked C&BC packaging veteran Dave Hoenig to scour the aisles of PACK EXPO Las Vegas to see what trends he felt were notable. Industry 4.0 and connected packages stood out as potentially leaving a mark on the industry.
Dec 13th, 2019
More in Machinery & materials
Macofar MicroMaxX 24 microdosing machine.
Romaco: Macofar Micromaxx 24 Microdosing Machine
Microdosing machine for sterile powders and liquids.
Dec 13th, 2019
ACG&apos;s BMax NXT from its NXT Series, with AR and IIoT capabilities.
ACG Group: NXT Series of Smart, Sophisticated Pharma Production, Inspection and Packaging Equipment
The company’s USER approach, the NXT Series comprises future-ready machines and improves operator experiences.
Dec 10th, 2019
Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc announces the acquisition of Visual Packaging LP USA
This newest addition to the Starview Group will enable ideas from both business units and continue to produce the most complete and advanced line of packaging machinery in the industry.
Nov 25th, 2019
Toshiba: A3 Multifunction Printer for Small-to-Medium Businesses
Monochrome print fleet couples ledger-size capability in a compact footprint giving SMBs the performance they demand, while being easy on space.
Nov 23rd, 2019
2018 P Glogo
In the Trenches with Collaborative Robots
P & G’s Mark Lewandowski walks us through a risk assessment for successful robot applications from an engineer’s perspective.
Nov 21st, 2019
The BM2030-PC Medical Tray Sealer was awarded with a PMMI Technology Excellence Award at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019.
Medical Tray Sealing: PC-Based Control Systems and New Belt Actuator Offer Precision
Push-to-start medical tray sealer from Belco Packaging Systems, Inc. minimizes material waste, maximizes package quality and improves operator safety.
Nov 6th, 2019
UPS Launches Tech-enabled Healthcare Systems, Standardizes Quality Systems, Forms Healthcare Unit
UPS introduces UPS Premier, a sensor and tracking technology, deploys technology-driven quality management system, and forms UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences unit.
Oct 22nd, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq is expanding support for chemical manufacturers around the world and presenting customer use cases at chemical events this fall.
Oct 18th, 2019
MMC Packaging Equipment&apos;s closure slitter
MMC Packaging Equipment: High-speed Closure Slitting, Band Folding Machine
The machine is engineered with Industry 4.0 attributes and features a six-camera vision inspection to meet quality objectives.
Oct 10th, 2019
Haselmeier&apos;s Axis D pen-injector
Stevanato Group signs an Exclusive Agreement with Haselmeier to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care
Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment to be supplied by Stevanato Group Operations in Denmark in preparation for global launching.
Oct 9th, 2019
Loveshaw&apos;s case sealer by Little David
Loveshaw: Case Sealer by Little David
The LDX-RTB 4.0 Ultra is faster with easier access to motors and electrical components, featuring multiple security features.
Oct 7th, 2019