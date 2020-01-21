Optima and Quality Machines Enter into a Cooperation Agreement

“Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source," says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil, about the new alliance.

Optima do Brasil has entered into a partnership with the Brazilian mechanical engineering company Quality Machines based in Campinas. This initiative is part of Optima's comprehensive globalization strategy. Both companies' customers should benefit from the cooperation. The new alliance was presented at an Open House Show at Optima do Brasil at the end of November, where both partners' machines were on display. More than 160 Quality Machines and Optima customers had the opportunity to talk to the companies and to experience their machine technologies first-hand.

“Our close partnership means that manufacturing companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors can access a wide range of solutions from a single source—from cost-effective machines in the lower output range to high-speed solutions for the most demanding requirements," says Rolf Geissinger, Managing Director of Optima do Brasil.

In Brazil, Quality Machines is said to have gained a reputation as a reliable partner for cost-efficient mechanical engineering projects for the South American market. Optima do Brasil is distributing Optima Group's technology for the pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, medical devices, and paper hygiene market segments throughout South America. Market-specific machine systems are manufactured directly on site. The Optima CP4NG Case Packer, the Optima FM1 Filling Machine, and the Optima CM1 Closing Machine are a particularly important part of the portfolio.

Optima do Brasil provides support with Optima Total Care, their integrated Life-Cycle Management Program

Optima do Brasil will be supporting Quality Machines, particularly in After Sales. Within the framework of Optima Total Care Life Cycle Management, Optima says it will provide safe and reliable production of the systems installed in South America long after commissioning. A part of the Life-Cycle-Management Program is Basic Services and Smart Services. Basic Services include, for example, support during commissioning, retrofitting and upgrading, training of plant operators, embedded engineers, and the production of spare parts directly in Brazil. Smart Services are digital systems that are meant to provide good support in terms of plant efficiency, predictive maintenance, knowledge management, and solutions to problems—for example with remote support using augmented reality eyewear.



