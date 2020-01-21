Colbert Packaging Installs New State-of-the-Art RMGT Printing Press

Further demonstrating ongoing capital investment and increased capacity for customers.

Colbert Packaging Corp.
Jan 21st, 2020
Colbert Operations Manager Jeff MacDougall (far l.), and Production Manager Pat Gibbons (lt. blue shirt) work with Colbert&rsquo;s press operators on the new RMGT press.
Colbert Packaging Corporation, a premier provider of paperboard packaging solutions, announces the installation of a new Ryobi MHI Graphic Technology (RMGT) sheet-fed offset printing press in its Kenosha, Wisconsin facility. The model 1050LX delivers production and cost efficiency to both customers and employees to satisfy demand for higher volumes and increased capacity.

In keeping with its model of Safe, Smart, and Sustainable paperboard packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer brands markets, this press minimizes waste by reducing the paper, inks and time required for a typical production run. Colbert’s press operators see the advantages through its leading-edge monitor system with full video integration, automated quality control and advanced features that reduce downtime. Maintenance time has significantly improved to less than 25% of what presses required as little as five years ago.

“This investment in capital equipment aligns with our vision for the future and our commitment to our customers,” says Colbert VP of Operations, Bill Snyder. “Building on our technology, speed and capacity enables our employees to work smarter and satisfies customer demand.” Working with RMGT’s sales organization, RM Machinery, enabled Colbert to leverage its long- standing relationship for a smooth implementation.

Other key features of the 1050LX press include:

    • Windows-based tablet with pre-installed, customized controls for portable access by operators
    • Removable trays for cleaning
    • Three precision cameras
    • Anti-scratching technology
    • Improved make-ready time
    • Up to 17,000 sheets per hour, with significant waste reduction
Colbert Packaging Corp.
