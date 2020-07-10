Euclid Medical Products: Medication Pouch Verification

Euclid Medical Products, a provider of pharmacy automation equipment, announced the debut of Vantage Vision MDM 1 and MDM 2, a line of verification machines that automatically check multi-dose medication pouches quickly and accurately.

Jul 10th, 2020
Vantage Vision MDM 1 is designed for retail and smaller closed-door pharmacies and hospitals wanting to verify medication pouches to reduce the time-consuming process of manual verification. The conveniently sized vision system has fully integrated software which will confirm the size, shape and color of each pill in the pouch package.  

The MDM 1 Series records images of each pouch and will flag suspect pouches for further verification. Verifying up to 45 pouches/min, the MDM 1 Series is perfect for pharmacies looking to streamline the verification process. Vantage Vision MDM 2 is a larger-scale model designed for pharmacies running multiple packaging machines speeds. The MDM2 can verify up to 75 pouches/min.  

The systems expand Euclid’s product line of next generation Axial® multi dose adherence pouch packaging machines.

To reduce false positives in the pouch verification process, both machines in the Vantage Vision line come equipped with an agitator, a mechanism for ensuring pills are sitting flat in the pouch. This agitator technology, which is patented, along with software algorithms, reduces the likelihood of receiving false positives. 

Smart functions in the software allow for a user-friendly interface and process flow. Reports can be printed or exported, and any repaired pouches can be registered by capturing a new image at the Repair Station. Through various processes, the software enables pharmacists to link data to a specific bar code, even after the medication pouches have left the pharmacy. 

