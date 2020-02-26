Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences

Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.

Aaron Hand
Feb 26th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Vega’s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company’s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.

As a company focused primarily on the chemical and oil and gas industries, Vega has had little visibility in the life sciences sector. “We have innovated for very specific markets,” noted Scott Rollman, director of sales for Vega Americas. Though pharmaceuticals and food and beverage are big industries, he added, “we have a very, very low market share in these industries today. We didn’t focus on them; we didn’t innovate for those industries. That’s something that’s changed dramatically.”

Speaking at a recent event near Chicago, Vega personnel introduced several new devices to a team of representatives from Enpro, a process instrumentation sales company that works in partnership with Vega Americas. In addition to introducing devices focused on replacing ultrasonic applications with radar technology, Vega made a case for its increased foray into life sciences.

With the plics instrument platform that Vega introduced in 2003—providing flexibility with very easily interchangeable devices—the company found applications in pharmaceutical storage, for example, because it was very similar to its applications in refineries or chemical plants, Rollman said. “That’s what we were good at, and we had products that fit.” Vega is looking to change its history and get a stronger foothold in pharmaceuticals, deeper into the process with applications in filtration systems, bioprocessing vessels, capsule filling, and more.

With hygienic and sterile processes in mind, Vega has expanded its measurement technology portfolio with two new series of compact pressure sensors and level switches for hygienic processes. New Vegabar pressure sensors can be provided with metallic or ceramic measuring cells, providing flexibility for hygienic applications. Vegapoint capacitive level switches come in various formats for water-based liquids, oils, and light bulk solids.

“This opens us up to a new space that prior we didn’t have,” said Grant Cook, a sales engineer at Enpro. “For us, it’s an exciting prospect for existing customers that we’ve been servicing.”

The universal, flexible hygienic adapter system for the new series of instruments reduces the amount of work involved, and the required spare parts inventory.The universal, flexible hygienic adapter system for the new series of instruments reduces the amount of work involved, and the required spare parts inventory.VegaBoth the Vegabar and Vegapoint devices use a universal hygienic adapter system, which provides the flexibility to keep installation efforts and parts inventory to a minimum. Process fittings can be selected as needed to meet application-specific requirements.

The newest sensors have also been optimized for the pharma industry in terms of suitability for clean-in-place (CIP) and sterilization-in-place (SIP) applications. “They’re very hygienic as far as cleaning,” said Greg Kline, food and beverage industry manager for Vega Americas, noting also that compliance with 3-A sanitary standards is on its way. “And we will have all stainless-steel enclosures available by the end of 2020 for those who need it.”

Vegabar compact pressure sensors with switch function and Vegapoint capacitive level switches—both tailored to standard applications—feature a 360-degree status display, which can be set to any of 256 different colors and easily seen from any direction.Vegabar compact pressure sensors with switch function and Vegapoint capacitive level switches—both tailored to standard applications—feature a 360-degree status display, which can be set to any of 256 different colors and easily seen from any direction.VegaKline seemed particularly excited during his demonstrations about the fact that all the new pressure sensors and point level switches come standard with a 360-degree switching status display. The color of the illuminated ring can be customized with one of 256 different colors, all of which remain clearly visible, even in daylight. This lets users see quickly—at a glance, from any angle in a facility—when a process is running, if the sensor is switching, or if the sensor requires maintenance. In his demonstrations, Kline showed how the sensors could be programmed to change color depending on the presence of foam, a certain pressure level, point level, hydrostatic level—all kinds of possibilities.

“Now we have great quality, trendsetting innovation, and we can bring color into view,” Kline said.

“There are neat things you can do with the colors,” added John Burnett, vice president of sales for Enpro. He noted how the colors could even be used to show what product is in a pipe at any given time.

Standard IO-Link protocol is also built into every pressure sensor and point level switch, providing a standardized communication platform that enables seamless data transfer and simple system integration.

Companies in this article
VEGA Americas
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Cognex Deep Learning quality inspection software can be trained to identify correct placement and types of items assembled or packaged. In this consumer packaged goods example, it&apos;s assorted chocolates in a package. Source: Cognex
Quality Inspections Drive Machine Vision and Deep Learning Connection
Cognex works with end users in multiple industrial verticals to apply deep learning to its vision systems for final and in-line assembly verification.
Jan 9th, 2020
Hp 114491 Picture1 5
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #4: Particles in Parenterals
We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #4 is an update on what’s new in 2019 for particles from a regulatory standpoint.
Dec 30th, 2019
Silgan Equipment 2D-X2 inspection system
Dual Profiling System with Two Lasers for Cap Inspection
The side-by-side laser beams scan the top surface of each packaged cap to ensure proper sealing.
Sep 25th, 2019
Hp 114061 Thumbnail 2 614a4129 V4
Checkweigher features PLC controls, automatic calibration
System features electromagnetic force weigh cells for better accuracy.
Sep 24th, 2019
New HarleNIR chemical imaging system from SEA Vision makes its debut on a Marchesini counter.
Non-Destructive Solid Dose Monitoring Directly on the Line
HarleNIR chemical imaging system from SEA Vision, shown on a Marchesini counter, can detect tablets with a different chemical composition.
Sep 24th, 2019
Instead of removing faulty bottles at the end of the process, the single tablet reject function eliminates damaged tablets via ejection channels
Single Tablet Reject Function on Bottle Line
The counting module of the Uhlmann Bottle Line IBC 150 allows for up to 99 percent less waste.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Antares Vision&rsquo;s new AV Slat View
Inspection System for Slat Fill Bottling
At Healthcare Packaging EXPO, Antares Vision debuted a 100% inspection unit for tablets and capsules bottled via slat filler.
Sep 23rd, 2019
White Paper: Visionscan is Non-Destructive Leak Test Method
A stability study was conducted to test the hypothesis there is no significant increase in the moisture status of tablets inside a blister pack inspected by the VisionScan test method compared to blister packs in the control group
Aug 6th, 2019
Multi-Parameter Inspection Drives the Growth of Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market
Multi-Parameter Inspection Drives the Growth of Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market
Report foresees an increase in the global medical pouch inspection systems market at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 through 2029.
Jun 11th, 2019
ACG Wins Red Dot Award for Automatic 100% Capsule Checkweigher
ACG Wins Red Dot Award for Automatic 100% Capsule Checkweigher
Company’s Engineering Group recognized for ACG’s latest capsule filler.
May 29th, 2019
Nelipak and OPTEL Partnering for Seal Inspection Technology
Leveraging OPTEL’s technology and Nelipak’s deep understanding of the healthcare packaging market’s sealing needs, the two companies are pursuing commercialization of a solution that will allow the quality of a seal to be verified in real time, controlled environments while detecting contaminants and other anomalies such as creases.
May 9th, 2019
Designed for quality inspection, forensics imaging, documentation, and more, the MiScope Megapixel MP3 offer high resolution in a small footprint.
Zarbeco: Portable Digital Microscope
Designed for quality inspection, forensics imaging, documentation, and more, the MiScope Megapixel MP3 offer high resolution in a small footprint.
Apr 11th, 2019
UNICEF and USAID challenged Edesia to create an x-ray solution for inspection of the RUF products and that could potentially set the bar for foreign material detection for the industry.
Humanitarian Relief Producer Tackles Full-Case Detection
Edesia turned to x-ray technology to inspect a ready-to-use food that is expected to reach some 2 million malnourished children this year.
Apr 4th, 2019
Cold Chain Complete is a combination of two temperature indicators that alert users to exposure of unacceptably high or low temperatures.
SpotSee: Expanded Temperature-Monitoring Product Line
Cold Chain Complete is a combination of two temperature indicators that alert users to exposure of unacceptably high or low temperatures.
Mar 26th, 2019
X-ray inspection system performs component presence verification and contamination inspection in pharmaceutical products.
Mettler Toledo: Safeline X34
X-ray inspection system performs component presence verification and contamination inspection in pharmaceutical products.
Nov 29th, 2018
American Thermal Instruments&apos; electronic data logger uses Bluetooth technology that allows remote monitoring of temperature excursions during transport of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, foods and beverages.
American Thermal Instruments: Electronic Data Logger
Uses Bluetooth technology that allows remote monitoring of temperature excursions during transport of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, foods and beverages.
Oct 23rd, 2018
Lake Image
Smart Codes Authenticate
High-resolution printing and code verification protect products from counterfeiting.
Oct 17th, 2018
PTI
HVLD Tests Pre-Filled Syringes
System delivers a pass/fail score as well as quantitative test data for each syringe.
Oct 17th, 2018
Weiler Labeling Systems and Antares collaborate with a high-speed printer and inspection system for narrow webs for OTC, pharma and more.
On-Demand Label Printer with Vision System
Weiler Labeling Systems and Antares collaborate with a high-speed printer and inspection system for narrow webs for OTC, pharma and more.
Oct 14th, 2018
More in Inspection
Advanced hygienic design, safety, and automated controls provide fast, stable, accurate weigh data.
Hardy Process Solutions: CIP Checkweighers
Advanced hygienic design, safety, and automated controls provide fast, stable, accurate weigh data.
Oct 3rd, 2018
AMETEK MOCON&apos;s OX-TRAN 2/40 Oxygen Permeation Analyzer
AMETEK MOCON: Oxygen Permeation Analyzer
A new analytical instrument measures the oxygen transmission rate (OTR) through packages, including thermoformed trays, bottles, flexible pouches, corks, and caps.
Oct 1st, 2018
Software works with hardware to permit visual inspection of film, heat-sealed joints, and check expiration dates, barcodes, and print layout.
EVT Eye Vision Technology: Package Inspection
Software works with hardware to permit visual inspection of film, heat-sealed joints, and check expiration dates, barcodes, and print layout.
Jul 6th, 2018
Used for measuring impact resistance of plastic films to ensure product integrity during packaging and transit, this tester attachment is now an option for TMI&rsquo;s Elmendorf Tear Tester.
Testing Machines, Inc.: Spencer Impact Tester Attachment
Used for measuring impact resistance of plastic films to ensure product integrity during packaging and transit, this tester attachment is now an option for TMI’s Elmendorf Tear Tester.
Jul 3rd, 2018
SpotSee&apos;s WarmMark changes color when a temperature goes above a predetermined threshold.
SpotSee: Cold Chain Temperature Indicators
ColdMark and WarmMark ensure medications are safe during shipping; help patients detect improper storage or temperature variations.
Jun 28th, 2018
I 410 model offers an automatic inspection that is precise, fast, reliable, and saves space.
Multivac: Automatic Inspection
I 410 model offers an automatic inspection that is precise, fast, reliable, and saves space.
Jun 12th, 2018
The Smart Table is backlit to take advantage of a smart vision system that takes chromatic shift into account for precision robotic picking.
Vision System Speeds Syringe Filling
Designed to aid compounding pharmacies in precise robotic picking of loose syringes, this Smart Table vision system is more than just an accessory.
Jun 11th, 2018
New system aims to revolutionize color inspection by creating a digital environment for the color evaluation process for PDFs and printed components.
GlobalVision: Digital Color Inspection
New system aims to revolutionize color inspection by creating a digital environment for the color evaluation process for PDFs and printed components.
Jun 6th, 2018
In two seconds, the Surface Analyst measures the surface energy level of a film surface and determines if it is properly prepared for adhesion.
BTG Labs: Flexible Film Surface Inspection
In two seconds, the Surface Analyst measures the surface energy level of a film surface and determines if it is properly prepared for adhesion.
May 23rd, 2018
For the company&rsquo;s polymeric and disposable cartridge filters for use in multiple pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
Porvair Filtration Group: Validation Services
For the company’s polymeric and disposable cartridge filters for use in multiple pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
May 3rd, 2018
The CPT V120 Vision Counter from CapPlus Technologies uses high-speed imaging technology to double the speed of comparable 12-track counters in a reduced footprint, suitable for tablets, pills, capsules, wrapped candy and products, and odd shapes such as dried fruit or nuts.
CapPlus: Vision Counting System
High-speed imaging technology is suitable for tablets, pills, capsules, wrapped candy and more for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and cannabis industries.
Mar 19th, 2018
LYO-CHECK inspection machine for lyophilized (freeze-dried) products removes water from a liquid drug to create a solid powder, or cake.
Antares Vision: Inspection Machine
LYO-CHECK inspection machine for lyophilized (freeze-dried) products removes water from a liquid drug to create a solid powder, or cake.
Mar 12th, 2018