3 Benefits of Flexible Packaging for Shipping Medical Supplies

Flexible packaging helps manufacturers strike a critical balance between durability and ease of use, whether shipping for COVID-19 or standard healthcare supply chains.

Randall J. Troutman
Nov 4th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 03 At 4 12 19 Pm

Efforts to ramp up testing amid the coronavirus pandemic have shone a rare spotlight on an unsung hero of the supply chain: the packaging manufacturer. For several months now, I have seen immense commitment from packaging line operators to produce flexible packaging materials to help address the nationwide demand for coronavirus test kits and other medical supplies.

Individuals and companies along the supply chain have stepped up to the challenge, giving medical suppliers pause to reflect on lessons learned to move the industry forward. One positive outcome has been a resurgence in the recognition and appreciation of flexible packaging advantages in the medical industry. But what makes materials like DuPont Tyvek medical packaging, medical-grade papers, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other materials such a good fit for packaging and distributing medical supplies? Read on to explore three benefits of flexible packaging in the medical space. 

1.    Suitable for sterilization

Medical supply products must be delivered sterile to even be considered for use, meaning that packaging design is just as critical as product design. Flexible packaging has evolved over time to hold up well under two of the most prominent sterilization agents for medical supplies: ethylene oxide (ETO) and gamma radiation. Because of flexible packaging’s unique breathability, it lines up well with the process of flushing ETO into the packaging and pulling it back out. With gamma sterilization, you don’t need breathability, but you need materials that can pass through the process without becoming brittle or yellowed. Flexible packaging checks both of those boxes.

Compatibility with sterilization methods is also important for the specific products you are packaging. For instance, a pacemaker could not undergo gamma sterilization as it would destroy the inner workings of the device, whereas ETO is less rigorous and more suitable for the product.

2.     Withstands rigorous shipping

From 46-inch-long catheters to syringe barrels, medical supply packaging needs to accommodate a wide array of shapes and sizes. Versatile flexible packaging can be tailored to fit these distinct requirements based on product design much more so than other packaging types. After the products are packaged individually—often a requirement in the medical space for labeling and tracking purposes—they can be combined with secondary packaging, such as cases, to stabilize and withstand shipping.

Packaging for medical supplies must also account for device protection, abrasion, puncture resistance, and seal strength so the product stays intact from manufacturing to shipping to distribution.

3.     Balances protection and practicality

Flexible packaging helps manufacturers strike a critical balance between durability and ease of use. Syringes, swabs and other items need to remain sterile until opened without creating difficulty for the end user who is often in a high-stress situation. Once a product arrives in the hospital, nurses and operating technicians need to be able to open a device quickly and easily, often while wearing gloves. There’s no margin for error while laying out a clinical procedure. And the way that packaging is opened will differ depending on whether the device is meant for the operating room, a clinic or an ambulance.

When developing packaging for medical supplies, you have to ask yourself how the end user will have to access the product. Take syringes, for example. If you’re drawing blood in an ambulance on the side of the road or in an emergency setting, you need the convenience of popping the syringe through some sort of low-grade paper. In a less chaotic clinical setting, you don’t need that easy puncture point and can use film. But whatever the case may be, that packaging needs to be foolproof.

It all adds up to the strongest link in the supply chain

These three factors are just some of the characteristics that make flexible packaging an indispensable part of making sure medical supplies reach their intended destinations safely and securely. In fact, without flexible materials, the task of keeping medical supplies sterile as they travel our modern supply chain would be almost impossible. As we continue to navigate the complexities of the pandemic on top of everyday medical challenges, our industry can expect increasing demand for packaging materials that promote safety and product protection moving forward. 

—Randall J. Troutman, executive committee member of the Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council, a council of the Flexible Packaging Association

Companies in this article
Flexible Packaging Association
Screen Shot 2020 11 03 At 4 12 19 Pm
3 Benefits of Flexible Packaging for Shipping Medical Supplies
Flexible packaging helps manufacturers strike a critical balance between durability and ease of use, whether shipping for COVID-19 or standard healthcare supply chains.
Nov 4th, 2020
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Brenda Chamulak Named President, Tekni-Plex Packaging Products
Brenda Chamulak joined Tekni-Plex as president of its newly created Packaging Products division that includes Action Technology, Tekni-Films, Tri-Seal, Flexible Healthcare Packaging, and Dolco Packaging businesses within Tekni-Plex.
Oct 12th, 2020
Handcrafted in small batches, GOSAN is made to be an easy-to-use 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizer for water-free cleansing.
Nuvae Healthcare Launches Fully Recyclable Packaging System
Partnership results in the company’s GOSAN hand sanitizer being consumer- and environment- friendly.
Sep 24th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Susosu mineral water infused with molecular hydrogen is packaged in a 300-mL multilayer aluminum pouch with gussets.
Hydrogen Water Potency Preserved with Aluminum Pouch
Unique gusseted aluminum stand-up pouch format keeps hydrogen atoms inside, preserving the antioxidant, energy-boosting, and anti-inflammation properties of the water.
Aug 13th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Auto injector systems like the OPTIMA AIM from OPTIMA automation can subsequently be scaled from semi-automatic to fully automatic processes. They are flexible enough to use for injectors from various manufacturers.
Precision and flexibility: Assembly machines for pen and auto injectors
OPTIMA automation at Pharmapack 2020.
Jan 15th, 2020
Josh Kirschbaum
WWP Names Chief Executive Officer
WWP, a provider of cosmetic packaging components, tubes, and full-service turnkey solutions, named Josh Kirschbaum CEO.
Jan 14th, 2020
PocketPills Online Pharmacy PocketPacks
Canadian Online Pharmacy Boosts Patient Adherence, Reduces Packaging Waste
The company uses a simple packaging system, able to deliver most drugs, and provides free shipping of packs with easy, detailed instructions, as well as regular consultations to improve patient experience.
Jul 22nd, 2019
Multi-Parameter Inspection Drives the Growth of Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market
Multi-Parameter Inspection Drives the Growth of Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market
Report foresees an increase in the global medical pouch inspection systems market at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 through 2029.
Jun 11th, 2019
Cama Group designed a complete line for a major biopharmaceutical company, where the packaging machine loads stickpacks of single-serve powders into a flip-top box design.
Turnkey Line Loads Pharmaceutical Powder Stickpacks into Flip-Top Boxes
As single-serve sachets continue to grow in healthcare, Cama Group developed a robotic packaging line designed for efficiency, precise handling/closing and ergonomic line access for operators.
Apr 12th, 2019
ChargeBag PE-SBV made with HiPure ULP7
ChargePoint Technology: Powder Transfer Single Use Package
Together, the ChargePoint SUP and ChargeBag PE-S form a high performance, single use package for the contained and sterile transfer of pharmaceutical powders between manufacturing process steps or even facilities.
Apr 2nd, 2019
Willow is described as the world’s first all-in-one wearable breast pump that fits inside a bra, it incorporates a doughnut-shaped pouch/bag that holds breast milk.
Shaped Pouch Proves Integral to Unique Wearable Breast Pump
Described as the world’s first all-in-one wearable breast pump that fits inside a bra, it incorporates a doughnut-shaped pouch/bag that holds breast milk. An oval cutout in the center of the bag makes it easy to hold and fit neatly within the pump.
Mar 8th, 2019
Vantage bagging machine, thermal printer and tabletop liquid unit-dose machine aim to increase operational efficiency in hospital, pharmacy and repackaging settings.
Euclid Medical Products: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment
Vantage bagging machine, thermal printer and tabletop liquid unit-dose machine aim to increase operational efficiency in hospital, pharmacy and repackaging settings.
Dec 11th, 2018
ProAmpac: QuadFlex Pouch package format offers applications in the personal care market and for secondary packaging where it could replace boxes for individually packaged cleaning/makeup removal wipes and pads.
ProAmpac: QuadFlex Pouch
Package format offers applications in the personal care market and for secondary packaging where it could replace boxes for individually packaged cleaning/makeup removal wipes and pads.
Nov 28th, 2018
The redesign encompasses 101 SKUs across 11 sub-brands.
Natural Supplements Brand Gets a Transformative Redesign
Quantum Health swaps drug-store efficacy cues with a focus on nature for the packaging design of its natural health supplements, resulting in double-digit sales growth for the brand.
Oct 29th, 2018
The AuraSeal system is designed to ensure seal integrity and increase overall efficiency for organizations serving the medical device, healthcare, and life sciences markets. In addition to being highly-efficient, the system is inexpensive to establish; a low-power “black light” and a visual inspection station are the only additional equipment required.
Seal Integrity Compliance Without Package Destruction
Rollprint’s AuraSeal shines—or fluoresces—on sealed areas, allowing easy visual detection of voids.
Oct 16th, 2018
Hassia Flexibag
Servo Motion-Controlled Sachet Machine Runs at 1,500/min
The new Flexibag Si-600 packs liquids, pastes, powders, or granular or tablet products in sachets with a maximum film width of 600 mm.
Oct 16th, 2018
More in Flexible packaging
Sigpack HML: Whether as a stand-alone solution or integrated into a line, Bosch’s new horizontal flow wrapping machine ensures flexible processes and safe hermetic packages. Photo Credit: Bosch
Bosch Packaging Technology: Horizontal Flow Wrapping Machine
Reaching speeds up to 350 packages/min, the Sigpack HML offers reliable sealing in a compact footprint.
Sep 20th, 2018
Company to demonstrate its next generation of seasoning, conveying, weighing, packaging, and inspection systems at PACK EXPO International.
Heat and Control: FastBack, Spray Dynamics, Ishida and CEIA
Company to demonstrate its next generation of seasoning, conveying, weighing, packaging, and inspection systems at PACK EXPO International.
Sep 4th, 2018
MVA3 Pharma is designed for sachets containing granulated, liquid, paste, powdered or solid pharmaceuticals in a single-dose format.
ProMach: Compact VF/F/S for Pharma
MVA3 Pharma is designed for sachets containing granulated, liquid, paste, powdered or solid pharmaceuticals in a single-dose format.
Aug 17th, 2018
The Force of Nature ethos is brought to life with abstract illustrations of the natural environment at its most impressive.
Sports Nutrition Packaging Captures ‘The Force of Nature’
New branding and packaging draws a link between the potency of Tribe’s all-natural sports nutrition products, the joy of the outdoors, and the overwhelming power of the natural world.
Jul 2nd, 2018
Medical device machine provides years of trouble-free operation, 360-degree view of key operations, and custom features.
Ossid: 8000M Thermoform/Fill/Seal Machine
Medical device machine provides years of trouble-free operation, 360-degree view of key operations, and custom features.
Jun 4th, 2018
Amcor wins two 2018 Alufoil Trophies for developments in pharmaceutical packaging for sustainability, convenience and efficiency.
Amcor: Award-Winning Sustainable Packaging
Company wins two 2018 Alufoil Trophies for developments in pharmaceutical packaging for sustainability, convenience and efficiency.
May 9th, 2018
Consumers can now recycle supplement and vitamin packaging through Twinlab’s Supplement the Earth Recycling Program, while earning money for non-profits, schools, or charitable organizations.
Supplement Maker Launches Recycling Program
Consumers can now recycle supplement and vitamin packaging through Twinlab’s Supplement the Earth Recycling Program, while earning money for non-profits, schools, or charitable organizations.
Apr 16th, 2018
By putting patients at the center of its design development, this conceptual pouch employs shape and a dispensing device to help with medication delivery and adherence.
BeeBetter Single-Use Pouch Aims to ‘Help the Medicine Go Down’
By putting patients at the center of its design development, this conceptual pouch employs shape and a dispensing device to help with medication delivery and adherence.
Apr 9th, 2018
DirectSeal is a film with sealant technology, which was designed to eliminate the need for a matching coated substrate for applications including form-fill-seal, header bags, and peel pouches. PC: Berry Global
Berry Global: Medical Packaging and Film with Sealant Technology
DuraMed and DirectSeal offer barrier and breathability with a uniform seal for tamper evidence in medical product packaging.
Mar 29th, 2018
Multilayer, heat-stable composite of polyester and polypropylene copolymers is a steam-sterilizable chevron pouch that maintains durability and peel characteristics after the heat cycle.
Rollprint Packaging Products: Steam-Sterilizable Composite
Multilayer, heat-stable composite of polyester and polypropylene copolymers is a steam-sterilizable chevron pouch that maintains durability and peel characteristics after the heat cycle.
Feb 5th, 2018
With automatic splicing, pre-applied zipper film is easy to incorporate into existing packaging lines.
Butler Automatic: Splicers for Reclosable Packaging
With automatic splicing, pre-applied zipper film is easy to incorporate into existing packaging lines.
Dec 14th, 2017
Designed for low-to-moderate production rates for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, health and beauty and others.
American Film & Machinery: Shrink Sleeve/Tamper Band Equipment
Designed for low-to-moderate production rates for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, health and beauty and others.
Dec 7th, 2017