Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.

Apr 6th, 2020
The Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic is having global impact on every aspect of activity, from travel to healthcare to work. PDA is conducting an important survey among members and the industry to understand the impact of the pandemic specific on pharma manufacturing operations and global supply.  

All results will remain confidential. We will share these blinded results, and use the information to decide if there are actions that PDA should undertake to help deal with this situation.

Thank you,

Glenn Wright,

Vice President, Science and Regulatory Affairs, PDA

 To access the survey, click here.>>>

A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Leibinger Cij Jet2
IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger
IIMAK announces its partnership with Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems. IIMAK is now a distributor of the full line of Leibinger's JET continuous inkjet printers.
Apr 16th, 2020
The camera system Polyphem wt should provide reliable fill inspection on blister machines.
Multifaceted Blister Control with Polyphem wt
Designed to customer specifications, with a variety of control options, the system detects errors in colour, form, dimension, and position of contents.
Apr 15th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Learn Something New in 20 Minutes: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE
Live from home offices, Systech introduces its brand protection innovation series including experts from J&J, Michigan State University, and more.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
In Support of Customers’ Crisis Response, Groninger USA Extends Service to Weekends and Lowers Rates
To support the COVID-19 response, weekend services will help maximize production output and uptime for customers’ production support technicians and prepare for the upcoming catch-up rally.
Apr 7th, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
These pharmacy packaging machines are made to unit or multi dose medications and to package at speeds up to 65 packages per minute.
Euclid Medical Products: Axial Multi-Dose Adherence Pouch Packaging
With speeds up to 65 packages per minute, the machines’ rotary design eases access to canisters and maintenance.
Mar 31st, 2020
Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes.
Amcor Ultra Pouches and Reels Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
Amcor’s ULTRA pouches can now cater to 100% of hospital sterilization centers’ needs.
Mar 31st, 2020
Bulk Bag Discharging System
Material Transfer’s patented system is designed for discharging pharmaceutical ingredients into a customer’s existing process.
Mar 31st, 2020
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Romaco&mdash;a sustainability enabler
Romaco Noack: Unity 600 Blister Packaging Line
The line from Romaco Noack is a high speed machine for medium to large batch sizes, specially designed for blister formats arranged crosswise to the running direction.
Mar 27th, 2020
&apos;The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.&rdquo;
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.
Mar 27th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"
Mar 26th, 2020
PPE and Device Manufacturers: FDA Offers Import Instructions
To increase U.S. supplies, FDA is providing instructions and a specific email address to get questions and concerns addressed quickly.
Mar 24th, 2020
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Extended Content Label Capacity & Capabilities through Infrastructure Investment
Mar 24th, 2020
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests
In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.
Mar 17th, 2020
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Aseptic Filling and Closing Machine
NJM offers the Dara SYX-E-OR aseptic filling and closing machine for vials and bottles featuring direct drive servo-motion controls, a starwheel-driven design and a compact footprint.
Mar 16th, 2020
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm
Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.
Mar 14th, 2020
Eastman Launched Portfolio of Flame-Resistant Polymers at MD&M West
The company identified high on-demand requirements from OEMs to meet current demands in its portfolio.
Mar 13th, 2020
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Primary Manufacturing Facility in Lakewood, NJ
20,000-sq-ft expansion makes room for new ECL production equipment, and allows for enhancements to company’s quality control and warehousing spaces.
Mar 11th, 2020
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020