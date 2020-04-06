Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals

The Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic is having global impact on every aspect of activity, from travel to healthcare to work. PDA is conducting an important survey among members and the industry to understand the impact of the pandemic specific on pharma manufacturing operations and global supply.

All results will remain confidential. We will share these blinded results, and use the information to decide if there are actions that PDA should undertake to help deal with this situation.

Thank you,

Glenn Wright,

Vice President, Science and Regulatory Affairs, PDA

