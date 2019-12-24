Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #10: MilliporeSigma on Sustainability

In our top 10 of 2019, we take a look back at MilliporeSigma’s SMASH plan, in which the company has set targets for deforestation, recyclability and package reduction by 2022. Looking critically at its processes and customer needs, they’ve already created packaging that reduces source materials. One customer has already reaped the added benefit of saving time in their opening and management process.

For an organization with more than 2.5 million SKUs and associated packaging, it would be a colossal undertaking to upgrade packaging to improve sustainability.

Where some might say that it’s too much to change, MilliporeSigma feels that their global reach and volume is actually a reason to make the changes.

“We’re not a brand that’s necessarily in the public limelight, but so many people around the globe use our products,” says Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Branding at the company. “We send out so many materials, it’s a really important opportunity for us…

Continue to the full article here