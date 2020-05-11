Kindeva Drug Delivery, Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Launches as Independent Company

Kindeva Drug Delivery, formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, announces its launch as an independent company following the acquisition by Altaris Capital Partners in a transaction valued at $650 million. As part of the transaction, 3M will retain a 17% minority interest in Kindeva alongside Altaris.

Kindeva is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in drug delivery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. With approximately 900 employees, Kindeva aims to serve customers in formulation, product development, and manufacturing. Kindeva-developed and manufactured therapies are created to treat patients battling a host of debilitating and chronic diseases, including respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular conditions. The company’s microneedle-based drug delivery platforms are currently being utilized in dozens of development programs, including programs for osteoporosis, immunotherapies, COVID-19 vaccines, and other difficult-to-deliver therapies.

“Over the years, 3M has built a differentiated platform of drug delivery technologies and I look forward to the opportunities ahead for Kindeva as an independent company in partnership with Altaris,” says Aaron Mann, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery. “We will be executing an ambitious growth plan that involves significant capital investment and the addition of new jobs across our operating regions. This is an exciting time for Kindeva and our talented colleagues.”

Kindeva is a global organization with cGMP manufacturing operations in Loughborough, UK; Clitheroe, UK; Northridge, CA; and St. Paul, MN; and R&D laboratories in Loughborough and St. Paul. Products manufactured by Kindeva are distributed to over 60 countries worldwide.