Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #1: Taking Aim at Deadly Pediatric Medication Errors

In our top 10 of 2019, we examine Certa Dose, a color-coordinated syringe to provide a simple method to measure and confirm the correct dose for any infant or child (article here). Each year, thousands of children are harmed or killed by medication errors by medical professionals. An ER doctor developed the syringe to make it easier to administer the correct dose when every second counts.

“Each year, 140,000 children are harmed and about 7,000 children die needlessly due to dosing errors by medical professionals,” says Emergency Room Doctor Caleb Hernandez. “We want to make it as easy as possible for medical professionals to give patients the correct doses, especially in high-stress emergency situations where a child’s life is on the line.”

Dr. Hernandez founded Certa Dose, a color-coordinated syringe to provide a simple method to measure and confirm the correct dose for any infant or child.

Continue to the full article here