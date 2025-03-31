The Rise in Temperature-Controlled Pharmaceuticals

TempPack sessions at ISTA Forum highlight the need for effective shipping to transport the growing demand for temperature-controlled drugs.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Mar 31, 2025
Liana Montemor from Grupo Polar shared best practices for receiving pharmaceutical shipments at the ISTAForum.
Liana Montemor from Grupo Polar shared best practices for receiving pharmaceutical shipments at the ISTAForum.

Key Takeaways:

·      Based on pharmaceutical sales in 2024, four out of the top five pharmaceutical products require refrigeration.

·      It’s important to understand intent when it comes to the packaging and the importance of a correct pack out.

·      One best practice for receiving a pharmaceutical shipment is to use an electronic sensor such as a digital data logger.

 

To kick off TempPack at the ISTA Forum last week in Orlando, FL, Chris Anderson, Director, Quality Management at Cardinal Health shared a pharmaceutical industry update. As part of the ISTA Pharma Committee, which is committed to providing education through technical exchange sessions, work groups, ISTA connect, and conferences, he gave the audience, me included, some interesting insights into the state of the industry.

First up, U.S pharmaceutical sales in 2024 totaled  $814.7 billion (+9.8%). A whopping 73.3% growth came from volume increases.

·       Brands $718.10 billion (+10.7%)

Pharmaceutical Traceability & Inspection Innovations Report
Recommended
Pharmaceutical Traceability & Inspection Innovations Report
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Related Stories
Tow2024 029 Cold Chain Technologies Acquires Tower Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Cold Chain Technologies Acquires Tower Cold Chain
Altor
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Altor Systems Acquires Lifoam Industries
Aabb Scpp Seal Color
Temp Control/Cold Chain
SpotSee's Blood Bag Temperature Monitoring Products Earn AABB Certification
1 Primary Image Getty
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Barrier May Mitigate Dry Ice Supercooling Effects in Transit
Top Stories
Liana Montemor from Grupo Polar shared best practices for receiving pharmaceutical shipments at the ISTAForum.
Temp Control/Cold Chain
The Rise in Temperature-Controlled Pharmaceuticals
TempPack sessions at ISTA Forum highlight the need for effective shipping to transport the growing demand for temperature-controlled drugs.
Pelv 2025
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025: The Premier Packaging & Processing Event Returns — Registration Now Open!
Sm Thumbnail
Medical Devices
Solution Medical's Pre-Filled Syringe and Auto-Injector Development Journey
The dual chamber prefilled syringe contains sterile water and powdered medication, reducing the preparation steps from 14 to just three for the syringe.
Medical Devices
Streamlining Prefilled Syringe Use for Adrenal Crisis Patients
New research cited in a recent article from Packaging Insights states that that is the case for IV bags, claiming that microplastics are present in IV infusions used in medical treatments.
Medical Devices
Warning: IV Infusions May Contain Microplastics
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Medical Device Innovations Report
Cutting-edge packaging technologies are transforming the medical device sector in PMMI’s “Innovation in Medical Device” report, featuring advanced materials, smart solutions, and evolving regulations. Editors share insights from nearly 300 PACK EXPO booth visits—each product deemed new and truly innovative—alongside video demonstrations of the equipment and materials on display.
Learn More
Medical Device Innovations Report
Products
Coesia
BFS Digital Printing Solution and Injection Pen Assembling
GF and Hapa are offering pharmaceutical packaging technologies, including the H871 bfsjet for direct digital printing on Blow-Fill-Seal packaging and GF's PAM for automated assembly of self-medication devices.
Adhesive Solution for Hygienic, Safe, and Clean Bonded Packaging
Hot Melt Filling Machine
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Adobe Stock 476289832
Market Trends
Researched List: Digitalization Companies from PACK EXPO, catered to CPG
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
View More »