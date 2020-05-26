DHL Global Forwarding claims the new service will offer completely transparent management of freight rates, offers, transport modes, carbon emissions, and all other relevant shipment data. Information is readily available with just a few clicks and can be displayed in detailed analyses and reports. One of the most unique aspects is the benefit of full visibility and control over all shipping and transport modes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The launch begins with a pilot phase including selected customers from five continents (North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa). myDHLi is being rolled out in waves to ensure a smooth region-by-region transition. Interested customers can register for onboarding to myDHLi. Regular updates based on customer feedback will be shared. The previous customer portal, DHLi, will be available until the myDHLi roll-out is complete.

