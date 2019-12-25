Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #9: Mayo Clinic’s Supply Chain Transformation

In our top 10 of 2019, Kim Overstreet examines Mayo Clinic’s endeavor to evolve its supply chain data management. With systems located across several states, the company required integrated inventory recording and case requirements for each surgery for the “customers” of the surgical supply chain— the nurses and technicians.

Mayo Clinic, founded in Rochester, MN, in 1862, has 68,000 employees in over 116 locations, 4,800 doctors, performed 133,000 surgeries in 2018, and had 1.3 million patients. Presenting at the WERC Annual Conference for Logistics Professionals in Columbus, OH, last week, Linda Akiens-Castiglioni, Todd Pederson and Ted Pletta of Mayo Clinic, said the organization is highly collaborative and team-based with the needs of the patient coming first – and the patient experience is expected to be the same at all locations.

The supply chain in such a large organization is diverse, and multiple locations in different states created barriers to inventory management…

