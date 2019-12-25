Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #9: Mayo Clinic’s Supply Chain Transformation

We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #9 is a dive into Mayo Clinic’s new data management program.

Keren Sookne
Dec 25th, 2019
In our top 10 of 2019, Kim Overstreet examines Mayo Clinic’s endeavor to evolve its supply chain data management. With systems located across several states, the company required integrated inventory recording and case requirements for each surgery for the “customers” of the surgical supply chain the nurses and technicians.

 

Mayo Clinic, founded in Rochester, MN, in 1862, has 68,000 employees in over 116 locations, 4,800 doctors, performed 133,000 surgeries in 2018, and had 1.3 million patients. Presenting at the WERC Annual Conference for Logistics Professionals in Columbus, OH, last week, Linda Akiens-Castiglioni, Todd Pederson and Ted Pletta of Mayo Clinic, said the organization is highly collaborative and team-based with the needs of the patient coming first – and the patient experience is expected to be the same at all locations.

The supply chain in such a large organization is diverse, and multiple locations in different states created barriers to inventory management…

Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019
Getty Images 175139558
Case and Pallet Packaging Under A Serialization Mandate
Capturing high quality aggregation data during the case-packing and palletization operation is essential to efficient operations under a serialization mandate. And what happens when aggregation data is inaccurate?
Nov 25th, 2019
UPS and CVS partner for first residential drone deliveries for prescription medicines.
CVS and UPS Complete Their First Prescription Drone Delivery to Customers
The Nov. 1 flights included a delivery to a patient with limited mobility. Will the service boost much-needed healthcare access for rural communities?
Nov 7th, 2019
UPS to Expand Medical Drone Service to University of Utah Health
Announcement comes after UPS Flight Forward received FAA’s first Part 135 Standard approval for drone airline.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS, Kaiser Permanente to Develop Transport of Healthcare Supplies via Drone
UPS Flight Forward drone logistics service to support a significant U.S. healthcare provider and nonprofit health plans.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS Flight Forward, CVS Pharmacy to Develop Srone Delivery Applications
UPS and CVS Health have signed an agreement to develop drone delivery options. UPS is expanding drone delivery operation beyond healthcare campuses.
Oct 22nd, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
UPS&apos; existing logistics program delivers medical samples via Matternet&rsquo;s unmanned drone platform at the WakeMed hospital and campus in Raleigh, NC.
UPS Plans to Deliver Prescriptions and More by Drone
Several(!) new UPS healthcare logistics initiatives include plans to create drone delivery services with AmerisourceBergen, CVS Health and Kaiser Permanente, as well as a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit and UPS Economy in the EU.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Sonoco ThermoSafe&apos;s Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Provides one-stop rental service for any existing temperature controlled container mode and size.
Oct 14th, 2019
Aptar&apos;s Nasal Unidose Device
Aptar Pharma: Nasal Unidose Device
The device has been approved for Tosymra Sumatriptan Spray by the FDA.
Oct 8th, 2019
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston Mid-October
Boston, Massachusetts hosts this year’s Global Forum which will emphasize practical case studies and include tours, workshops, and educational sessions to increase best practices in the cold chain world.
Oct 7th, 2019
Mike Stein
How to Optimize Your Transit Packaging
Day two PACK EXPO Innovation Stage presentation looks at “keeping your products safe and your customers happy.”
Sep 24th, 2019
White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies to be discussed at Pack Expo Las Vegas
Reusable Packaging Association Issues White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
New report provides guidance on available and emerging technologies for the identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets. A panel will introduce the white paper at Pack Expo Las Vegas.
Supplier Submitted
Sep 20th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019
Patients are now a part of the supply chain.
With Patients Dispersed Around the Globe, Supply Chain Capabilities Rise to Meet Needs
In this Q&A, a logistics expert discusses how patients are now a part of the supply chain and what that means for manufacturers and logistics providers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket according to report
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket
The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Sep 6th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Provisional European Pharmapack Innovation Index
Switzerland Overtakes Germany as Europe’s Biggest Drug Delivery Innovator, with the UK and France Close Behind
As predicted by the ‘European Drug Delivery and Packaging’ report this year, data shows innovation in drug delivery is accelerating across Europe—with provisional findings from the Pharmapack Innovation Index (2020) showing that Switzerland has overtaken Germany as Europe’s most innovative drug delivery market.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Fred Hayes is director of technical services at PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Increasing Safety Awareness in Maintenance
The most important thing is to identify hazards, and hazards must be identified before you can analyze them.
Aug 21st, 2019
Reed-Lane&apos;s vial and ampule kitting room
Reed-Lane Opens Cold Chain Room for Vial and Ampoule Kitting
New facet to Contract Packager’s growing Cold Storage capabilities helps expand service offerings into biopharma sector.
Aug 16th, 2019
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
2019 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Survey results on cold chain challenges
As Temperature-Controlled Product Growth Surges Ahead, Distribution Ranges Increase
Survey depicts three key trends for biopharma—increasing quality demands, expanding distribution range, and optimizing total cost of ownership. 44.6% respondents reported multiple temperature excursions per year.
Aug 12th, 2019
HDA and Deloitte&apos;s The Role of Distributors in the US Health Care Industry
Report: The Core and Value-Added Services Pharmaceutical Distributors Deliver in U.S. Healthcare
Distributors provide between $33–$53 billion in cost savings annually to the pharmaceutical industry. A new report highlights trends including consolidation, personalized medicine and more.
Aug 6th, 2019
Medical Marijuana / Image: Patch
Long Island Patients Get Same-Day Medical Marijuana Delivery
Vireo Health announced it will be the first company to offer same-day delivery service for medical marijuana.
Jul 25th, 2019
PocketPills Online Pharmacy PocketPacks
Canadian Online Pharmacy Boosts Patient Adherence, Reduces Packaging Waste
The company uses a simple packaging system, able to deliver most drugs, and provides free shipping of packs with easy, detailed instructions, as well as regular consultations to improve patient experience.
Jul 22nd, 2019
CMA CGM Launches Reefer Pharma Division for the Temperature-Controlled Transportation of Pharmaceutical Products
CMA CGM is a global transporter of refrigerated containers with a fleet of 385,000 TEU.
Supplier Submitted
May 31st, 2019
Theft and Sabotage in the Supply Chain is Big Business
Theft and Sabotage in the Supply Chain is Big Business
Supply chain theft is estimated at $35-40 billion per year in the US, and today’s threats to the commercial supply chain are different than those of the past. Logistics companies are perfect targets, and those that aren’t aware of the changes are more likely to fall prey.
May 9th, 2019
Drone Vaccine Delivery / Image: BBC
Ghana Now Houses the Largest Drone Delivery Network for Vaccines
With help from the Vaccine Alliance, Ghana just launched a drone network that will serve up to 12 million people.
May 8th, 2019
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
Vaccine Storage Temperatures Come into Question
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
May 1st, 2019
Malaria Vaccine / Image: Scientist Magazine
First Country to Immunize Against Malaria: Malawi
The East African country has become the first to immunize children against the mosquito-spread disease.
Apr 30th, 2019