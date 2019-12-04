NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement

Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.

Founded in 1967 by a small group of retired NFL players, NFLA is the oldest and most well-known retired player organization in professional sports. Among its 20,000 members are thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans.

With so many members and key charitable initiatives, the NFLA needed a robust traceability system for enhancing new membership outreach efforts and expanding its engagement capabilities. The association selected Track My Way from Antares Vision, global supplier of inspection systems, track-and-trace technology and smart data management.

For the NFLA, the Track My Way platform provides data-driven insight into ambassador and chapter membership campaigns and “enables new avenues of digital communication for promoting organization events and initiatives to current and potential members,” according to Antares.

How will the data be used to enhance operations? NFLA ambassadors conducting new membership outreach can gather information generated by the physical and digital tokens provided to potential new members. And that data can help track progress, segment national and regional revenue growth, and provide other analytics to improve the overall membership recruitment process.

Track My Way is a platform developed to meet serialization regulations in pharmaceuticals, and helps companies track high-value goods to combat counterfeiting and diversion. It also offers product analytics, brand protection and enhanced customer experiences.

NFLA CEO Beasley Reece says, “For the NFLA, Track My Way presents an opportunity to bring, through a unique digital identifier associated with ambassador identity, network-caliber analytics to membership recruitment, awareness campaigns and event promotion, enabling the organization to continue to grow in size and revenue.”

Philanthropy and traceability

Traceability is critical in streamlining philanthropic efforts and the non-profit organization’s key causes, including the NFLA’s “Caring for Kids” program in which player alumni raise funds for youth-related charities across 35 regional chapters. “A 50-plus-year tradition, alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes,” an Antares release explains.

Transparency is an important part of the membership recruitment process, and Track My Way is helping to connect the physical and digital network in a transparent manner. Antares’ concept of TRUSTPARENCY™ fits with this initiative, explains Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy at Antares Vision. “It will empower NFLA ambassadors and new members to stay engaged throughout the onboarding process while both monitoring and increasing revenue flow.”