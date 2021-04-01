Softbox Supports Pfizer in the Global Cold Chain Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

Softbox, a global provider of passive temperature control packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, and cold chain logistics industries, is proud to support Pfizer in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the supply of a high-performance temperature-controlled parcel shipper developed specifically for ultra-low temperature applications.





Softbox supported Pfizer with the development of the specialized and reusable ultra-low temperature (ULT) shipper to help them on the distribution of ultra-low temperature vaccines and storing them at Point of Use (POU) sites. Ultra-Low Temperature vaccines, such as that developed by Pfizer–BioNTech, uses mRNA (messenger RNA) technology and must be stored at temperatures between -90°C to -60°C to ensure that the vaccine’s quality and efficacy is maintained.

The ULT shipper is capable of maintaining the required temperature during shipping of COVID-19 vaccines between -90°C to -60°C for at least 10 days unopened.The innovative shipper utilizes high performance insulation materials, incorporated in a robust and reusable construction, in conjunction with dry ice, to ensure long term ultra-low temperature control. Based on current guidelines, the Softbox ULT Shipper can be opened twice a day, for up to three minutes at a time. This allows clinicians at Point of Use (POU) sites to access the vaccine vials required for each day’s immunization clinics without exposing the remaining vaccine stored within the shipper to ambient temperatures, thus ensuring integrity of the vaccine is maintained.

When correctly managed, the ULT Shipper can be used to store vaccines for in excess of 30 days. Through a process called “Re-Icing” the dry ice in the Softbox ULT Shipper can be topped up ensuring maximum thermal protection of the highly temperature sensitive mRNA vaccines.

“Softbox’s extensive knowledge and experience in temperature control packaging solutions and the cold chain industry was the right choice for us. They immediately understood the unprecedented task at hand that was in front of us with the distribution of the vaccine, and quickly started to work with us to develop a unique packaging system that does not waste any precious vaccine and creates a seamless experience for customers.” said Tanya Alcorn, Vice President, Biopharma Global Supply Chain for Pfizer. “Their technical capabilities and innovative approach helped us achieve an excellent result in a very short period of time.”

Kevin Valentine, CEO of Softbox, said: “We are immensely proud to be playing such an important role in the fight against COVID-19. We worked extremely hard during 2020 to help Pfizer develop this highly innovative ULT shipper; establishing one of the world’s largest fleets of reusable temperature-controlled parcel shippers in the process and setting up two world-class service centers to support ULT shipper refurbishment.”

"It’s a huge honor to have the opportunity to support the distribution of these vital vaccines at the right temperature, maintain their integrity and help save millions of lives,” he added.







