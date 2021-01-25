Partnership to Build Cold Chain Monitoring into Pharma Manufacturing, Packaging, Distribution

PLD will assemble and apply Varcode “Smart Tags” to products onsite and inline as they roll down the assembly line.

Varcode–a provider of digital, time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain systems–announces its strategic partnership with PL Developments (PLD)–a manufacturer, packager, and distributer of healthcare products–to enhance the scale and availability of Varcode’s cold chain monitoring technology.

Under the agreement, amongst other things, PLD will assemble and apply Varcode “Smart Tags” to products onsite and inline as they roll down the assembly line.

Varcode’s digital Smart Tags dynamically change based on customized time and temperature parameters, tracking product safety and efficacy throughout the supply chain. The barcoded Smart Tags are scanned by any fixed or hand-held scanner as well as smartphone. The labels use a combination of chemicals and a printed layer to capture cumulative temperature variances when and where they occur and create a permanent, irreversible digital record securing stored in the cloud, says Varcode.

“We believe this represents a significant milestone for cold chain monitoring and protection. This is an industry first, being able to apply digital time and temperature monitoring at the point of manufacturing. The implications for scale and efficiency are enormous,” says Joe Battoe, CEO of Varcode.

Battoe notes that the strategic partnership avails Varcode of extensive, relevant support services from PLD, including supply chain, quality assurance, and compliance management.

Says Evan Singer, president of PLD: “Varcode’s innovative and proprietary technology platform allows all stakeholders, at a fraction of the cost of alternative temperature tracking solutions, to confirm that products have been handled within required ranges throughout the supply chain.”

Varcode and PLD have already begun co-development and anticipate having onsite and inline capabilities available soon to support the mass distribution of cold chain required products, including Covid-19 vaccines.