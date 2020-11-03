New Survey Reports the Sustainability Movement Has Gathered Momentum in Temperature Control Packaging

As customer demands for sustainable systems continue, the survey results show that pharmaceutical temperature control packaging providers are complying.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 3rd, 2020

Softbox Systems, a Temperature Control Packaging (TCP) provider, created a worldwide survey for senior managers and directors working for leading companies in, or associated with, the life sciences sector on sustainable packaging systems. Supply chain, logistics, procurement, and quality control were all represented in the survey, across 36 countries.

Almost 90% of the managers polled stressed sustainability’s importance.Almost 90% of the managers polled stressed sustainability’s importance.Almost 90% of the managers polled stressed sustainability’s importance, while 72% state that the development of sustainable temperature control packaging systems is significant to their operations and their organizations’ sustainability ambitions. Nearly one-third claim they are prepared to put at least an additional 10% on top of their current budgets to reach those ambitions. These goals are, in turn, influencing partners, suppliers, and vendors to provide more planet-friendly systems, according to Softbox.

The survey notes that most companies struggle to even recover 10% of their TCP systems for reuse, so affordable, curbside-recyclable TCP systems are now available as an easier recycling method.The survey notes that most companies struggle to even recover 10% of their TCP systems for reuse, so affordable, curbside-recyclable TCP systems are now available as an easier recycling method.The report reinforces the growing customer demand for healthcare packaging systems that are efficient, effective, and eco-friendly. The survey notes that most companies struggle to even recover 10% of their TCP systems for reuse, so affordable, curbside-recyclable TCP systems are now available as an easier recycling method.


