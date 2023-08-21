New Life Science Track at the 2023 ISTA European Packaging Symposium

Join ISTA in Amsterdam to gain insights into today's hot topics and discover innovative solutions shaping the future of transport packaging. The ISTA European Packaging Symposium takes place Sept. 27-28 in Amsterdam, at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.

Here, we profile the new dedicated track on Temperature-Sensitive Life Science Product Distribution.

Early-bird registration ends on August 31st. Register here.





Data Driven Lane Risk Assessments for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceutical Shipments – Serena Toto, Validaide

– Serena Toto, Validaide Shorten Time-to-Qualification-Approval (TQA) through Thermal Simulation Modelling – Shane Cremin, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD); Stefan Braun, SmartCAE; Morris Roseman, Sonoco Thermosafe

– Shane Cremin, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD); Stefan Braun, SmartCAE; Morris Roseman, Sonoco Thermosafe Performance of Thermal Shipping Systems Following Distribution – Nora Crivello, WESTPAK, Inc.

– Nora Crivello, WESTPAK, Inc. Considerations for Mechanical Testing of Biologics – Eric Joneson, Lansmont

– Eric Joneson, Lansmont ISTA Pharma Committee Overview – TJ Rizzo, ISTA Pharma Committee Chair

– TJ Rizzo, ISTA Pharma Committee Chair GDP-UCI - Rethinking Pharmaceutical Good Distribution Practice – Richard Peck, RP Pharma Consulting Ltd

– Richard Peck, RP Pharma Consulting Ltd Best Practices to Evaluate the True Performance of Thermal Covers, Technical Insights & Case Study – Bryan Cardis & Kristof De Smedt, Cold Chain Technologies

– Bryan Cardis & Kristof De Smedt, Cold Chain Technologies Breakout Session – Risk Assessment, Thermal Modelling, Mechanical Testing, Sustainability

Circular Economy for Temperature Monitors – Jeroen van Loo, ELPRO-BUCHS AG

– Jeroen van Loo, ELPRO-BUCHS AG Evolution of packaging legislation: Navigating the European Green Deal – Paolo Campanella, FEAD-European Waste Management Association

Panel Discussions:

Risk Assessment

Thermal Simulation

Mechanical Testing

Sustainable Packaging Design & Physical Testing

Near Real-time Temperature & Location Tracking





ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) Certification

In-Person Training

Don't miss the unique opportunity to attend this first-ever in Europe, in-person ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) training on September 26, just before the Symposium. Complete all six courses required for ISTA PDP Certification in one comprehensive training!

LEARN MORE



