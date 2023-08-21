Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

New Life Science Track at the 2023 ISTA European Packaging Symposium

The 9th edition of the ISTA European Packaging Symposium will be held 27-28 September 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. Hear from speakers on pharmaceutical lane risk assessments, navigating green regulations, and more.

Aug 21, 2023
Img 4003
Keren Sookne

Join ISTA in Amsterdam to gain insights into today's hot topics and discover innovative solutions shaping the future of transport packaging. The  ISTA European Packaging Symposium takes place Sept. 27-28 in Amsterdam, at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.

Here, we profile the new dedicated track on Temperature-Sensitive Life Science Product Distribution. 

Early-bird registration ends on August 31st. Register here. 

23 Euro Sym Toto

  • Data Driven Lane Risk Assessments for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceutical Shipments – Serena Toto, Validaide
  • Shorten Time-to-Qualification-Approval (TQA) through Thermal Simulation Modelling – Shane Cremin, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD); Stefan Braun, SmartCAE; Morris Roseman, Sonoco Thermosafe
  • Performance of Thermal Shipping Systems Following Distribution – Nora Crivello, WESTPAK, Inc.
  • Considerations for Mechanical Testing of Biologics – Eric Joneson, Lansmont
  • ISTA Pharma Committee Overview – TJ Rizzo, ISTA Pharma Committee Chair
  • GDP-UCI - Rethinking Pharmaceutical Good Distribution Practice – Richard Peck, RP Pharma Consulting Ltd
  • Best Practices to Evaluate the True Performance of Thermal Covers, Technical Insights & Case Study – Bryan Cardis & Kristof De Smedt, Cold Chain Technologies
  • Breakout Session – Risk Assessment, Thermal Modelling, Mechanical Testing, Sustainability 23 Euro Sym Van Loo
  • Circular Economy for Temperature Monitors – Jeroen van Loo, ELPRO-BUCHS AG
  • Evolution of packaging legislation: Navigating the European Green Deal – Paolo Campanella, FEAD-European Waste Management Association

Panel Discussions:

  • Risk Assessment
  • Thermal Simulation
  • Mechanical Testing
  • Sustainable Packaging Design & Physical Testing
  • Near Real-time Temperature & Location Tracking


ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) Certification

In-Person Training

Don't miss the unique opportunity to attend this first-ever in Europe, in-person ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) training on September 26, just before the Symposium. Complete all six courses required for ISTA PDP Certification in one comprehensive training! 

LEARN MORE

Ista Pdp

Companies in this article
International Safe Transit Association (ISTA)
Related Stories
Screenshot 2023 06 23 At 12 16 27 Pm
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
ISTA's New Ambient Temperature Profile (ATP) Best Practice Guideline
Peli Southern California Station
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
Peli BioThermal Opens Full-service Network Station in California
Lee Menszak, associate director, engineering at Merck, addressed the crowd at ISTA’s TempPack in Houston.
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
Merck Expert Shares 5 Tips for Qualifying Pallet-Sized Thermal Shippers
AJ Gruber, ISTA president and CEO, offered updates on guidance, research, and more at the ISTA Forum 2023 TempPack in Houston.
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
What’s Next in Transit Packaging Research and Guidance?
Top Stories
AI in packaging market report
Logistics/Supply Chain
AI in Packaging to Reach $6 Billion by the End of 2033
AI’s role in packaging is set to soar, as it enhances quality control, aids in supply chain management, and advise on packaging design, but cost, security, and ethics concerns must be addressed.
Un Pac Ked Podcast Pack Expo Las Vegas
PELV 2023
unPACKed podcast: A Sneak Peek at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Mobile robots are among the machine categories that require specific standards.
Regulatory
Specific Machine and Production Environment Standards
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social P&g
PELV 2023
unPACKed podcast: P&G Insider Tips for Attending PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA, DEA Taking Action to Rectify Prescription Stimulants Shortage
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Romaco Tecpharm Tpr 25 Pilot Tablet Coater
Tablet Coater
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6708! The Romaco Tecpharm TPR 25 Pilot tablet coater offers shorter processing times coupled with lower energy and spray liquid consumption.
Laser Marking System
Anti-counterfeiting Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »