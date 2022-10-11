ISTA: Introduction to BioPharma Cold Chain

Don't miss this cold chain course developed by industry experts to advance education in the cold chain space. experts to advance education in the cold chain space.

Introduction to BioPharma Cold Chain

Wednesday, October 19th | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM EST

The Who, What, Why, Where of Cold Chain

Basics of a cold chain program

Attributes of a gold standard cold chain program

Guiding standards for the industry

Introduction to the Shipping Qualification Process Flow

Lessons learned on selecting test labs and suppliers (labs, packaging, recording devices, etc.)

The instructors for this training are ISTA Pharma Committee members & industry leaders Carolyn Williamson & Eric Silberstein.

Continuing Education

Continuing Education

In addition to these Cold Chain courses, ISTA continues efforts to build out an expanded list of educational courses including the new revamped Packaging Dynamics Professional (PDP) certification program. Some courses can be completed for credit towards PDP recertification.





In-Person Training at the 2023 ISTA Forum | TransPack & TempPack: Our first two cold chain courses will be offered as In-Person Trainings at upcoming ISTA events. Please look forward to more Online Self-Study and Live Virtual Training versions of this curriculum!