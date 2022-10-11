ISTA: Introduction to BioPharma Cold Chain

Don't miss this cold chain course developed by industry experts to advance education in the cold chain space. experts to advance education in the cold chain space.
Introduction to BioPharma Cold Chain
Wednesday, October 19th | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM EST
- The Who, What, Why, Where of Cold Chain
- Basics of a cold chain program
- Attributes of a gold standard cold chain program
- Guiding standards for the industry
- Introduction to the Shipping Qualification Process Flow
- Lessons learned on selecting test labs and suppliers (labs, packaging, recording devices, etc.)
The instructors for this training are ISTA Pharma Committee members & industry leaders Carolyn Williamson & Eric Silberstein.
Continuing Education
In addition to these Cold Chain courses, ISTA continues efforts to build out an expanded list of educational courses including the new revamped Packaging Dynamics Professional (PDP) certification program. Some courses can be completed for credit towards PDP recertification. Content offerings include:
- Packaging Dynamics Professional (PDP)
- Responsible Packaging by Design (RPbD)
- Introduction to Distribution Environment Data Collection & Analysis (coming soon)
- Distribution Environment Data Collection (coming soon)
- Distribution Environment Data Analysis: Vehicle Vibration (coming soon)
- Distribution Environment Data Analysis: Shock Impact & Drop (coming soon)
In-Person Training at the 2023 ISTA Forum | TransPack & TempPack: Our first two cold chain courses will be offered as In-Person Trainings at upcoming ISTA events. Please look forward to more Online Self-Study and Live Virtual Training versions of this curriculum!