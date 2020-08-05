ISTA Pharma Committee Virtual Roundtable Discussions: Aug. 11 and 25

The goal for each session is to refine the specific industry needs resulting in a defined scope and activity level for each topic below.We hope you can join the meetings and actively participate in the discussions. At the end of the discussions the ISTA Pharma Committee will ask industry members to volunteer their time to participate in the specific activities for each topic.
Roundtable discussion topics:
Ambient Temperature Profile Creation, Analysis, and Selection
Tuesday, August 11th
11am - 12:30pm EST
Performance Qualification/Verification
Tuesday, August 25th
11am - 12:30pm EST