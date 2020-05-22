Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances

Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”

Keren Sookne
May 22nd, 2020
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Credit: ehaat.org

Pre-hospital care given by first responders can be critical to a patient’s survival: the ability for responders to give a transfusion at the scene of an incident could be lifesaving for a patient suffering significant bleeding and blood loss.

Many Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) first responders in Europe and globally are utilizing the Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo ProMed transport bag, including Great North Air Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance Charity and Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The medical transport bag is designed to protect health products, ensuring lifesaving blood products can be used at the scene of emergencies before the hospital.

One of the latest air ambulance charities to implement Crēdo ProMed is Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK, which now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).

Since introducing blood on board they have carried out 48 transfusions. Scott McIlwaine, Operations Manager at EHAAT, said, “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”

“It was important for us to make sure that our critical care teams had the right equipment. That includes containers to ensure the blood is stored, transported and the correct temperature is maintained in the field for periods of up to 24 hours. After comprehensive research we selected Pelican BioThermal Crēdo ProMed transport bags, and they have never let us down,” added McIllwaine.

EHAAT’s helicopters and RRVs carry packed red blood cells of type O Negative, meaning they can be used on any patient. When required, these are given with plasma, the other major component of human blood. Together these form a vital replacement for patients who have lost blood.

Other air ambulance deploymentsLondon's Air Ambulance was the first UK Air Ambulance to carry blood on board.London's Air Ambulance was the first UK Air Ambulance to carry blood on board.Credit: London's Air Ambulance Charity - London’s Air Ambulance Charity

Dr. Anne Weaver, Consultant in Emergency Medicine & Pre-hospital Care with London’s Air Ambulance said, “When we arrive at the scene of a serious incident, we often find a patient losing a significant amount of blood. In these cases every second counts and, as the first UK Air Ambulance to carry blood on board, we see the vital importance of being able to deliver transfusions on scene, pre-hospital, any time of the day or night.”

“After extensive validation carried out with the Transfusion team at Barts NHS Health Trust, we found the Crēdo ProMed transport bag to be the most suitable and have used them ever since,” noted Weaver. “Carrying blood on board our aircraft and in our rapid response cars has undoubtedly been a big change and we continue to innovate to create the next generation of survivors in the capital.”


Since blood on board was introduced by Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) crews have administered more than 300 transfusions with the help of the Crēdo ProMed.

Since blood on board was introduced by Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) crews have administered more than 300 transfusions .Since blood on board was introduced by Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) crews have administered more than 300 transfusions .Photo supplied by Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS)


Andy Mawson, Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) Director of Operations, said, “To those patients who need them, transfusions are a vital lifeline which only a few years ago would not have been available outside of hospital. Without the right kit in place to protect those precious blood and plasma products, the procedure would be futile.”


Yorkshire Air Ambulance utilizes Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo Cube™ and Crēdo ProMed and has found the products key in keeping blood thermostatically controlled and protected so it is ready for critically ill patients.

Jez Pinnell, Medical Advisor for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “In 2019, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance gave 28 patients transfusions at the scene of an incident. Having blood on board allows us to start the transfusion process at scene instead of waiting until the patient gets to hospital,” when every minute counts. 

 Yorkshire Air Ambulance gave 28 patients transfusions at the scene of an incident.Yorkshire Air Ambulance gave 28 patients transfusions at the scene of an incident.Photo supplied by Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Companies in this article
Pelican BioThermal
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Vizirev Safeinject Prefilled Syringe 2
CTI: Thermochromic Inks Free of Bisphenol A, F and S
Printable thermochromic technology for temperature monitoring is designed to meet the needs of pharmaceutical printers, as well as those in food and beverage.
May 14th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal&rsquo;s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world.
Pelican BioThermal Opens Toronto Network Station
Formerly a drop point for rental customers, the Crēdo on Demand network station will service cold chain shipping rentals for the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
Feb 19th, 2020
Combines GS1 2D Data Matrix, smart contracts, geolocation identification, and product biometrics tracking.
ACG Inspection: Blockchain-based Brand Protection Platform
Three-pronged systems set combines Blockchain, geo-location identification, and biometrics tracking through IIOT powered by AI for traceability and transparency.
Feb 8th, 2020
The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments, and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories, and others.
Pelican BioThermal Announces Acquisition of NanoCool
Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer improved global cold chain packaging systems.
Feb 7th, 2020
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
UPS&apos; existing logistics program delivers medical samples via Matternet&rsquo;s unmanned drone platform at the WakeMed hospital and campus in Raleigh, NC.
UPS Plans to Deliver Prescriptions and More by Drone
Several(!) new UPS healthcare logistics initiatives include plans to create drone delivery services with AmerisourceBergen, CVS Health and Kaiser Permanente, as well as a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit and UPS Economy in the EU.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Chris Day, Director Marketing &amp; Business Development at Sonoco ThermoSafe
Fruit Company Found Pharma Cold Shipper Extended Shelf Life by Three to Four Days
Live from the 2019 Cold Chain Global Forum: Using robust pharmaceutical technology for a trial, BerryCo. preserved shelf life and sweetness offering promise in optimizing harvest time.
Oct 17th, 2019
Patients are now a part of the supply chain.
With Patients Dispersed Around the Globe, Supply Chain Capabilities Rise to Meet Needs
In this Q&A, a logistics expert discusses how patients are now a part of the supply chain and what that means for manufacturers and logistics providers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Pegasus ULD
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Passive Temperature Controlled Unit Load Devices
The Pegasus ULD line is a lighter system and more damage-resistant, with internal and external temperature tracking and geolocation.
Sep 3rd, 2019
2019 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Survey results on cold chain challenges
As Temperature-Controlled Product Growth Surges Ahead, Distribution Ranges Increase
Survey depicts three key trends for biopharma—increasing quality demands, expanding distribution range, and optimizing total cost of ownership. 44.6% respondents reported multiple temperature excursions per year.
Aug 12th, 2019
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
From holiday weekends to large health center campuses, find out where risk may be lurking in the collection, manufacturing and delivery of cell therapies.
Jul 11th, 2019
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions: Drain Safe Recyclable Gel Pack
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions: Drain-Friendly and Recyclable Gel Pack
Drain Safe gel packs use a proprietary and environmentally friendly refrigerant, and can be clipped open and the contents safely washed down the drain.
Jun 7th, 2019
The lightweight Golden Hour One holds a single unit of whole blood and maintains temperature for 18 hours under extreme conditions without external energy.
Pelican BioThermal: Small-Scale, Reusable Blood Transport Container
Designed for military units, the lightweight Golden Hour One holds a single unit of whole blood and maintains temperature for 18 hours under extreme conditions without external energy.
May 13th, 2019
STA-PURE Flexible Freeze Container, a single-use bag designed to remain durable at cold temperatures.
Single-Use Bags Offer Durability in Bulk Cold Chain Shipping
The containers are designed to remain durable after freezing at -86°C for global shipping of biopharmaceutical intermediates.
May 7th, 2019
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
Vaccine Storage Temperatures Come into Question
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
May 1st, 2019
Rite-Hite: Cold Storage Door
Bi-parting Barrier Glider R-10 door for refrigerated facilities is suited for temperature-sensitive operations.
Jan 11th, 2019
As Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle, it again reminds us to assess potential locations and routes at risk, and to initiate efforts to minimize disruption.
Supply Chain Considerations During Hurricanes
As Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle, it again reminds us to assess potential locations and routes at risk, and to initiate efforts to minimize disruption.
Oct 10th, 2018
More in Cold chain/temperature control
At Philadelphia&rsquo;s Global Cold Chain Forum, a speaker explains how DHL implemented an active container to halt failures and ultimately scale back on container costs.
Case Study: Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Reduces Failure Rate and Costs
Live from Philadelphia’s Global Cold Chain Forum, a speaker explains how DHL implemented an active container to halt failures and ultimately scale back on container costs.
Sep 26th, 2018
World Courier&rsquo;s Cocoon passive pallet shipper uses vacuum-insulated panels and phase-change materials.
Q&A Part III: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
Examining the challenges posed by biologics and temperature-sensitive products through the supply chain.
Aug 23rd, 2018
Delivering a shipment to a patient&apos;s residence.
Q&A Part I: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
How the company approaches everything from international personalized medicine/Direct-to-Patient (DTP) deliveries to shipments of temperature-sensitive therapies that must withstand extreme weather conditions across multiple continents.
Aug 17th, 2018
Incorporates phase-change material (PCM) into its structure in order to resolve the problem of hot lane temperature excursions on the tarmac.
TLX Cargo Ltd.: Cargo Cover/Thermal Blanket
Incorporates phase-change material (PCM) into its structure in order to resolve the problem of hot lane temperature excursions on the tarmac.
Apr 24th, 2018
Lsl 4747 Thumbnail 2 A24b12fa V4
Why Orientation Data Matters in Temp-Controlled Shipping
At ISTA's TransPack Forum in San Diego last week, a pharmaceutical company shared data about the effect of orientation on potential thermal excursions. We know that shippers aren't always kept upright, so it's really important to collect data about what's happening in your shipping lanes.
Mar 26th, 2018
Thermal shippers that are not symmetrical may experience temperature excursions when their orientation is changed.
Quick Picks from TempPack: Sideways Shippers and Temp Excursions
From corrugated cold chain considerations to the surprising effects of thermal shipper orientation, TempPack speakers offer important real-world tips.
Mar 21st, 2018
As products evolve, international and domestic companies, cold chain and cloud-based supply chain functions all work to serve more complex market needs.
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Shows Fragmentation
As products evolve, international and domestic companies, cold chain and cloud-based supply chain functions are all part of a more complex market.
Feb 21st, 2018
Electronic devices that provide an interaction between patients and physicians is part of a continuous path that is merging technological innovation with medical treatment.
Live from Global Forum Chicago
Driven in large part by tech-savvy Millennials, the use of blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence and chatbots continues to usher in disruptive technology throughout the health care supply chain.
Sep 29th, 2017
100% recyclable molded plant fiber, with compostable insulation
Live from HCP EXPO: Sustainable Coolers
Environmentally friendly coolers from Vericool are a low-cost option for those transporting temperature-controlled pharma and food products.
Sep 27th, 2017
Thermal insulation innovations displayed at the 15th Annual Cold Chain GDP &amp; Temperature Management Logistics Global Forum in Chicago.
LIVE FROM COLD CHAIN GDP
va-Q-tec: Thermal insulation innovations displayed at the 15th Annual Cold Chain GDP & Temperature Management Logistics Global Forum in Chicago.
Sep 26th, 2017
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions partners with SpotSee to develop SpotBot BLE, a transport data logger that measures and transmits data through Bluetooth communication.
SpotSee/Bosch: The Internet of Logistics
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions partners with SpotSee to develop SpotBot BLE, a transport data logger that measures and transmits data through Bluetooth communication.
Sep 26th, 2017
ISTA Calls for TransPack Forum Speakers
Organization identifies abstract subjects it seeks for discussion at the March 20-23, 2018 event in San Diego.
Sep 15th, 2017