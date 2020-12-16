Traceability and Challenges in Perishable Food and E-commerce

Serialization, logistics for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and how food is starting to feel a lot more like pharma regarding regulatory hurdles and temperature control.

Keren Sookne
Dec 16th, 2020

RFID-Labels from Schreiner MediPharm are designed for frictionless integration and smooth processing on unit-level pharmaceutical packaging lines.
A Push to Drive RFID-based Smart Systems
Schreiner MediPharm joins DoseID, a consortium seeking RFID tracking standardization in the healthcare sector.
Dec 15th, 2020
Pharma Track and Trace Lessons
Par Pharmaceutical's Aladin Alkhawam and Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne discuss lessons learned, serialization, and 2023 DSCSA regulations, at PACK EXPO Connects.
Dec 14th, 2020
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Crowdsourcing Protection Against Counterfeiting
Systech’s bidirectional communication capacity is designed to increase brand protection. Increased detection may act as a deterrent to counterfeiters.
Dec 8th, 2020
Trends In Healthcare
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne discusses this year's trends in pharma, medical devices, and supplements including cannabis, more accurate dosing, track & trace, etc.
Dec 8th, 2020
FDA Dec. Meeting: Drug Supply Chain Security Act Pilot Project Program
FDA will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.
Nov 25th, 2020
Securing of packaging with a Cryptoglyph is meant to be easy as it neither changes the standard production process, nor requires additional consumables.
AlpVision Anti-counterfeiting for COVID-19 Relevant Medicines
Free of charge initiative to protect pandemic relevant medicines and vaccines against counterfeiting will be available until WHO declares pandemic over.
Nov 18th, 2020
Ray Fortuna, global product manager at Matthews Marking Systems discusses the Active Bulk Ink System (ABIS) at PACK EXPO Connects
Overcoming Ink Obstacles in High-Speed Primary Packaging Coding
Matthews Marking Systems’ Active Bulk Ink System ensures accurate performance of thermal inkjet printers.
Nov 11th, 2020
Saleable Returns Verification Delayed to 2023
Additional three-year delay: FDA guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until Nov. 27, 2023.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Serialization Partnership Announced to Fight Against Counterfeit Drugs
Track-and-trace provider advanco launches strategic serialization partnership with leading pharmaceutical packaging company Syntegon.
Sep 21st, 2020
Systech Named Winner in AIPIA Virtual Congress Brand Challenge
The Kraft Heinz Brand Challenge invited companies to present game-changing smart packaging solutions that enhance brand equity via next-generation brand and consumer experiences.
Sep 15th, 2020
Markem-Imaje Acquires Solaris Laser
The acquisition will expand the laser technology offerings in Markem-Imaje’s marking and coding solutions business, improving the company’s position in identification and traceability equipment.
Aug 25th, 2020
2020 Traceability Seminar Will Be Held Virtually
Save the date for November 2-4
Aug 5th, 2020
Celltrion Selects Movilitas for Serialization and Traceability for Supply Chain Integrity and Compliance
Project delivers a combined solution for end-to-end visibility in EU, Korea and U.S. markets.
Aug 4th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
Inmar: Tray and Kit Replenishment
MedEx TraySafe automates drug replenishment/tracking used in trays and kits with imaging and standard 2D barcode labels. An indicator has been added to identify trays that have been used with patients in isolation due to COVID-19.
Jul 1st, 2020
Smartrac: NFC and Blockchain to Guarantee Authenticity of Covid-19 Test Kits
Smartrac and SUKU leverage NFC and blockchain to authenticate COVID-19 test kits and PPE.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Antares Vision Partners with IMA Group
Antares entered into a five-year agreement with IMA whereby it becomes the exclusive supplier of all IMA inspection and tracking technologies.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Serialization: Syntegon joins OPEN-SCS Group
Syntegon Technology recently joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group. Joint goals include the fight against pharmaceutical counterfeiting and the establishment of interoperable interfaces for the implementation of adequate serialization solutions.
Jun 9th, 2020
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
ControlTrack is designed to integrate serialization, packaging, and cloud-based management to provide remote medication management.
Covectra Introduces Controltrack Mobile Health Medication Management System
Product improves patient medication adherence during age of COVID-19.
Apr 29th, 2020
Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council
Authentix, a manufacturer of authentication solutions, announced that Chad Crouch, Vice President of Revenue Operations, was appointed by the Department of Commerce to the North Texas District Export Council.
Mar 31st, 2020
RFID-Labels from Schreiner MediPharm for syringes and vials, combined with Kit Check's tracking solution, enable an automated medication management.
Schreiner MediPharm and Kit Check: Automated Medication Management for Hospitals
System provides safe medicine supply chains in hospitals through RFID.
Mar 24th, 2020
Laetus at Interpack: Keeping the Entire Supply Chain in View
Laetus presents a wide range of systems at this year’s interpack for the inspection, serialization and aggregation of products in industries such as food, FMCG, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020