2022 Distribution Management Conference (DMC) and Expo in Austin

The conference, hosted by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, takes place Mar. 6 through 9 will feature best practices for sending DSCSA-required data. This year’s event will feature more than 30 breakout sessions on key distribution issues.

Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)
Jan 20th, 2022
The 2022 Distribution Management Conference (DMC) and Expo will bring together hundreds of professionals working across the pharmaceutical supply chain to discuss the industry’s most pressing issues, including Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) implementation. 

Taking place in Austin, TX, Mar. 6 to 9, 2022, the Distribution Management Conference and Expo is HDA's largest supply chain education event, attended by more than 500 manufacturers, distributors, consultants and third parties who keep the pharmaceutical distribution industry moving. The conference immerses attendees in topics related to the healthcare supply chain, and provides a forum to engage in operational and strategic discussions.

There will be a variety of educational sessions on healthcare supply chain issues and updates from the pharmaceutical industry’s leading experts. This year’s event will feature more than 30 breakout sessions on key distribution issues ranging from DSCSA implementation/product traceability, to specialty pharmaceutical trends, contracts and chargebacks, supply chain security, controlled substances regulations as well as legislative updates. Attendees can choose from these education sessions with practical lessons to implement in supply chain operations.

Check out the daily schedule here.

Register to learn best practices for sending DSCSA-required data in 2023 —and explore other traceability topics.

Distribution Management Award

The Distribution Management Award (DMA) honors HDA member companies' efforts to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of the healthcare supply chain through successful trading partner initiatives that enhance processes, reduce costs and leverage advanced technologies or logistical practices.

Learn about the 2021 DMA winner.

Click here for the the 2022 nomination form.

Distribution Management Award for Industry Leadership

The Distribution Management Award (DMA) for Industry Leadership recognizes an individual for his/her extraordinary contributions to the pharmaceutical distribution industry. The award honors an individual who has valued and greatly enhanced trading partner relationships, contributed to the development of industry knowledge and has actively participated within his/her company and through HDA to advance the state of the industry.

For more information, contact Lisa Gallagher, Senior Director, Member Services.

