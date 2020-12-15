A Push to Drive RFID-based Smart Systems

Schreiner MediPharm, a provider of innovative functional label systems for the healthcare industry, has joined US-based consortium DoseID, the first industry association dedicated to standardizing the use of RFID tags in healthcare. Comprised of leading healthcare sector players, DoseID was established for the purpose of introducing an industry-wide standard.

RFID technology has been gaining traction in the healthcare sector, but standardized tools for tracking medications, devices, and consumables are lacking. To that end, DoseID’s goal is to ensure the interoperability, quality, and performance of RFID-tagged drug products as they move through the pharmaceutical supply chain. The drugs are tracked across hardware and software systems—from the manufacturer, through the distributor, to the hospital, and eventually to the patient.

Pharmaceuticals can be successfully tracked by serializing medications, containers, and devices. To achieve these goals, though, RFID tags must deliver reliable performance in all hospital and healthcare IT systems so that products can be tracked at unit level and across their entire lifecycle. RFID-Labels from Schreiner MediPharm are important enablers in this context as they are designed for frictionless integration and smooth processing on unit-level pharmaceutical packaging lines, in order to improve the automation of processes to increase efficiency and enhance patient and drug safety.

The unit level serialization enabled by DoseID is designed to exceed the requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), a standard securing the US supply chain of prescription drugs. To ensure adherence to the standards established by the consortium and conformity with the requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturers, compounding pharmacies, pharmacy automation services providers, and manufacturers of RFID inlays and tags, an RFID tag certification also is awarded after third party testing.