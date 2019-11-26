$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year

This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.

Kim Overstreet
Nov 26th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year

According to the 2019 PMMI Business Intelligence White Paper “Senior-Friendly Healthcare Packaging,as many as 19 million Americans purchase medication outside of the secure supply chain, mostly from the approximately 50,000 global online pharmacies. And a comprehensive study of 11,700 online pharmacies accessible to U.S. customers found that 95% failed to fully comply with laws and industry standards to protect patients.

“With the onset of e-commerce our business has been affected with falsified and unethical drugs being sold on the internet,” said one director of packaging at a generic drug manufacturer.

Many producers and distributors are actively seeking to gain greater visibility over their supply chain operations in order to deter counterfeiting,  and all companies interviewed for the white paper that are required to implement serialization are doing so, along with a combination of microtext, barcodes, QR codes, hidden images, covert labeling, or Bluetooth technologies.

The same technology and sensors used to monitor variables such as environmental state, factory seal integrity, and dosage compliance tracking can be simultaneously utilized by producers and distributors to trace products from production to delivery. RFID and NFC enabled packaging can monitor this movement in real time, allowing for quick alerts should a shipment be diverted or tampered with. In this way manufacturers, distributors, and even minor supply chain partners can be assured that they are dealing in authentic products that can be readily verified.

Such product verification and tracking capabilities will also aid manufacturers in achieving the aggressive serialization and aggregation goals set out by the DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act). With serialization deadlines either fast approaching or already passed depending on a company’s role in the supply chain, the need for accurate product tracking is greater than ever. All manufacturers must achieve full unit level traceability, including aggregation, by 2030.

These technological solutions that provide track and trace capabilities to manufacturers, distributors, and other players in the healthcare supply chain, can also keep the customer more informed about the integrity of their products. Specific solutions such as proprietary molecule signatures imbedded in the package, or unique print variations on labels imperceptible to the human eye that can be used as a packaging fingerprint, can extend integrity tracking to customers. By utilizing a smart device, customers can access these features and verify for themselves that their product is authentic, and in a factory-sealed state. Verification could even link to further online information, such as expanded opening or dosage instructions, or videos for visual demonstration. This feature might be especially desirable for the senior population, who are most concerned with the quality of their products and tend to have significantly more brand loyalty than younger consumers.


Download your FREE copy of this 24-page white paper here.

Make plans to visit PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia, March 3-5, to see on-trend healthcare packaging machinery and materials.


 


By scanning a QR code on the bottom of the Friso infant formula packaging, consumers can learn about the product&apos;s journey from the farm to their home.
Live from AIPIA: QR Code Accesses Baby Formula’s ‘Grass-to-Glass’ Journey
Nov 26th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019
45% of global consumers use a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Will Smart Technology Help Seniors with Pharma and Healthcare Compliance?
RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and QR enabled packaging are on the forefront of technology solutions in the healthcare industry for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, with 45% of global consumers using a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Nov 21st, 2019
Emilie Peltre, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer for Abbott opens the Abbott Connected Health Challenge at the AIPIA World Congress.
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medicine face concerns about contaminants.
How QR Codes Can Help Drug Makers Streamline Recalls
Concerns about a carcinogenic impurity have prompted recalls of Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medication. Smart labeling technology could speed and clarify alerts to consumers and also help drug companies reduce scrapped lots.
Oct 9th, 2019
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
FDA final guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until 27 November 2020.
Sep 25th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019
Kezzler Announces Industry&rsquo;s First Grass-to-Glass Traceability and Consumer Engagement for Infant Formula Brand, Friso
Grass-to-Glass Traceability and Consumer Engagement for Infant Formula Brand, Friso
Kezzler enables FrieslandCampina to reinforce transparency and build trust with Chinese consumers.
Sep 9th, 2019
Company Reports Three out of Ten 2D Barcodes Failing, Letter Stresses Saleable Returns Challenges
Company Reports Three out of Ten 2D Barcodes Failing, Letter Stresses Saleable Returns Challenges
Returns verification requirement deadline is approaching fast.
Sep 5th, 2019
Antares Vision&apos;s TrackMyWay Traceability System
Antares Vision: Traceability System with Consumer Engagement Capabilities
TrackMyWay platform offers supply chain transparency through stakeholder communication, and customer engagement.
Aug 12th, 2019
The user-friendly Antares system helps PCI save time.
Aggregation Proves Beneficial in a Contract (and Compact) Pharma Facility
Implementing new equipment where space is at a premium, PCI was able to incorporate aggregation and decrease inconsistencies in reconciliation.
Aug 8th, 2019
he Robocombi system mechanically picks the strips of bottlepacks from the conveyors they stand in and places them directly into the four parallel conveyor lanes leading to the packaging line.
Sanofi Oral Suspension: From Blow/Fill/Seal to Robotic Palletizing
At Sanofi’s Origgio facility outside Milan, automated efficiency is the watchword when it comes to packaging Enterogermina Oral Suspension. Additional production capacity is in the works.
Jul 12th, 2019
Pfizer&apos;s Viagra and Kezzler&apos;s Serialization Technology
Pfizer Combats Counterfeited Viagra in Hong Kong
Through serialization technology, pharmaceutical company Pfizer was able to target the distribution of counterfeit Viagra in Hong Kong.
Jun 26th, 2019
One of ACG Inspection&apos;s (ACGI) signature services, VeriShield
ACG Inspection Installs 1,000th Track & Trace Line
ACG’s comprehensive serialization services implemented in more than 100 countries around the world.
Supplier Submitted
Jun 10th, 2019
Naseem Amin, CEO at GMP-Orphan (PC: GMP-Orphan)
Q&A: The Impact and Benefit of Serialization on Rare Disease Therapies
At FutureLink Barcelona 2019 in June, the serialization discussion will focus on the value of digital information sharing Can healthcare manufacturers use data to help patients and physicians?
Jun 7th, 2019
Central Pharma selected the Veratrak platform to help achieve digitized end-to-end visibility of the supply chain and improve collaboration.
Contract Packaging Organization Digitizes Supply Chain Operations
Central Pharma selected the Veratrak platform to help achieve digitized end-to-end visibility of the supply chain and improve collaboration.
Jun 4th, 2019
AVionics is designed to utilize data collected for serialization compliance to help improve production practices.
Antares Vision: Line Efficiency Monitoring System
AVionics is designed to utilize data collected for serialization compliance to help improve production practices. The system monitors real-time production status, instant and accumulated speed, overall equipment efficiency and camera performance.
May 10th, 2019
TQS serial numbering system with classical mechanical position indicators from SIKO (Image: &copy; WIPOTEC-OCS)
Electronic Position Indicators Ensure Process Security in Track-and-Trace Systems
Compliance with the EU FMD requires implementation of traceability systems. The TQS (Traceable Quality System) from WIPOTEC-OCS employs a position indicator from SIKO GmbH that offers process security during format changes.
Apr 25th, 2019
More in Traceability/Serialization
AVrs from Antares Vision
Antares Vision: Verification Router Service System for DSCSA Compliance
AVrs is designed to offer efficient data management and compatibility with external software and hardware.
Apr 8th, 2019
TEKLYNX vial scanner
TEKLYNX: Enterprise Labeling
TEKLYNX CENTRAL CFR 5.0 and TEKLYNX CENTRAL GHS 5.0 offer companies in medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and chemical manufacturing a centralized system for label design, security and traceability, print automation and regulatory compliance.
Apr 3rd, 2019
While pharmaceutical companies likely won&rsquo;t see large returns on their investment, they have a unique opportunity to start monitoring metrics such as OEE, product loss, and dwell time
Live from Interphex: The Human Challenge in Manual Aggregation
Six months after the serialization enforcement date, a new challenge emerges. Staff and processes must be set up to keep rejected product… rejected.
Apr 2nd, 2019
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are embedded on all prefilled syringe products at the Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility.
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Implements Kit Check for Serialization of Prefilled Syringes
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are embedded on all prefilled syringe products at the Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility.
Apr 1st, 2019
Manufacturers that receive a verification request from a wholesaler/distributor or dispenser will be required to verify all serialized packages.
DSCSA Focus Shifts to Wholesaler/Distributors
Healthcare Packaging looks at the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), circa 2019, in this exclusive interview with Peter Sturtevant, Senior Director, Industry Engagement—Pharmaceuticals, GS1 US.
Mar 27th, 2019
Kezzler Announces Six Billion Products with Unique Digital Identities in 2019
Kezzler Announces Six Billion Products with Unique Digital Identities in 2019
Kezzler’s campaign records half a million consumer interactions daily, peaking above 1,800 API calls per minute.
Supplier Submitted
Mar 26th, 2019
Part Two of a Special Report on serialization demonstrates the wide range of job duties tasked with the responsibility of meeting this mandate.
Serialization Responsibilities Spread Across a Diversity of Job Functions
Part Two of a Special Report on serialization demonstrates the wide range of job duties tasked with the responsibility of meeting this mandate.
Mar 22nd, 2019
Part One of a Special Report on serialization shows how companies delegated responsibilities within their internal departments to meet serialization mandates.
Serialization Leadership Reflects Corporate Culture
Part One of a Special Report on serialization shows how companies delegated responsibilities within their internal departments to meet serialization mandates.
Mar 20th, 2019
EU FMD Compliance: CMO Adopts Network-Tenant Approach
EU FMD Compliance: CMO Adopts Network-Tenant Approach
In one month, partners delivered a fully validated Level 3 solution and six packaging lines with full aggregation.
Mar 15th, 2019
Serialization Playbook
SPECIAL REPORT: Serialization in the Rearview Mirror
With key mandated roll-out dates behind us, the pharma industry’s drive to serialize lines has moved from the plant floor to the enterprise level. New and reconfigured lines are producing serialized product, and the focus is now on moving and protecting the data and meeting key dates for the rest of the supply chain—wholesalers and pharmacies.
Mar 12th, 2019
The ninth and final part of this Special Report shows serialization involves makers of equipment and controls, raw materials, package design firms and companies focused on packaging distribution.
Packaging Suppliers Find Opportunity in Serialization
The ninth and final part of this Special Report shows serialization involves makers of equipment and controls, raw materials, package design firms and companies focused on packaging distribution.
Mar 11th, 2019
The eighth part of this Special Report shows companies of all sizes were involved in serialization efforts, with those responsibilities delegated to individuals at varying levels within their organizations.
Finding a Role in Serialization Efforts
The eighth part of this Special Report shows companies of all sizes were involved in serialization efforts, with those responsibilities delegated to individuals at varying levels within their organizations.
Mar 11th, 2019