GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.

The first partnership, with strategic packaging supplier, Albea, which is one of the world’s largest tube manufacturers, will see GSKCH switch its toothpaste tubes from aluminium barrier laminates to the patented Greenleaf laminate. The switch-over will begin with Sensodyne Pronamel tubes, which will be available in fully recyclable alternatives in Europe this July. This will be bolstered by a second partnership with EPL Global to produce tubes in Platina laminate. Both laminates have passed recycling-readiness tests set by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and by Europe’s RecyClass, meaning that the tubes will be recyclable and compatible with existing recycling processes. It is anticipated that the combined moves will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025.

Sarah McDonald, VP Sustainability, GSK Consumer Healthcare said:“We are fighting every day to help eradicate preventable oral health problems and to provide people with better, more sustainable oral care solutions that don’t compromise on quality. We have made the commitment that 100% of our product packaging will be recyclable or reusable, where quality and safety permits, by 2025. This is just one part of our ongoing sustainability journey, in which we are working to address the environmental and societal barriers to everyday health.”

GSK CH has been instrumental in the growth of the oral care category globally, applying its trusted science to build awareness of preventable oral care conditions and drive better oral care habits. It is now collaborating with retailers and dental healthcare professionals to drive the growth of more sustainable options in oral care products across the world.

Earlier this year, it launched its first sustainable toothbrush ‘Dr. Best’ in Germany. Made from sustainably cultivated bamboo, with a biodegradable handle, the Dr. Best brush features plastic-free packaging made from recycled cardboard. For Sensodyne and Aquafresh, it has launched plastic-free toothbrush packaging featuring a cellulose gum window which enables shoppers to see the brush inside.

The business is now working to help reduce the environmental impact of dentistry and the dental industry as a founding partner of the World Dental Federation (FDI) Sustainability in Dentistry Initiative.

GSKCH’s sustainability initiatives support GSK’s new company wide commitment to achieve a net zero impact on climate and a positive impact on nature by 2030, announced by CEO Emma Walmsley in November 2020.

Karl Graves, Business Director at Albéa Tubes, said: “We are extremely proud to roll out our responsible Greenleaf tube packaging solution with an inspiring market leader such as GSK. Our commitment is to make 100% of our tubes recyclable by 2025 while offering innovative solutions with PCR, paper and bio-based resins. Responsible packaging is now a must-have – and it requires close collaboration between a committed brand and a daring supplier.”

Parag Chaturvedi, VP of Operations, EPL Americas said:

“EPL is proud to be a critical partner towards GSK’s aspirations to have a net-zero impact on the environment by 2030. We know that sustainability will dictate innovation and be the focus of our operations, today and into the future. We are committed to leading the pack in sustainable packaging — and already are ahead on this journey with Platina, the first tube-and-cap combination to be recognized by the APR as fully sustainable and completely recyclable. We at EPL feel we have a significant role in the stewardship of the environment, and are committed to conserving resources, reducing waste, and building awareness of environmental issues.”