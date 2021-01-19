Pelican BioThermal Wins Air Cargo Sustainability Award

There is a 78% reduction of global warming carbon footprint potential between the single-use and reusable approaches from Pelican BioThermal.

Pelican BioThermal–a provider of temperature-controlled packaging for the life science industry–announces it has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Air Cargo Sustainability Award in the corporate category by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). The company received the award on Dec. 10, 2020, during the last day of the Digital Air Cargo Forum.

Pelican BioThermal was recognized for its work to improve sustainability through manufacturing and use of durable, reusable temperature-controlled packaging to replace single-use packaging. Research and analysis show that a two-year clinical trial with 30,000 individual package shipments of single-use shippers emits 1,122 tons of CO2e. By contrast, the same trial using Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo Cube shipper requires only 772 units and 241 tons of CO2e. This suggests a 78% reduction of global warming carbon footprint potential between the single-use and reusable approaches. These same benefits apply to global air cargo shipments of critical pharmaceuticals transported using Crēdo Cargo pallet-accepting shippers, according to the company.

The Air Cargo Sustainability Awards recognize companies that make positive change by supporting social welfare, economic development, and environmental protection through innovation and partnerships. TIACA received 23 applications for the awards from a diverse group of companies advancing sustainability in the air cargo industry, including areas of carbon reduction, drones, humanitarian aid, waste reduction, packaging, ULDs, process efficiencies, people, and COVID-19 relief.

All entries were evaluated by an independent panel of five judges: Chris McDermott, CEO, Champ Cargosystems; Deniz Kargaci, manager of corporate sustainability management, Turkish Airlines; Eng Naif Al-Abri, CEO of Transom; Steven Polmans, director cargo and logistics, Brussels Airport; and Susy Schoneberg, head of Flexport. The evaluation criteria included the three aspects of sustainability--environmental, social, economic--as well as innovation and practical applicability of systems.