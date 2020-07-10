McLean Packaging Commits to Completely Renewable Energy

The company has contracted with national energy advisory firm 5 and ENGIE Resources, LLC on a five-year energy agreement that supports the development of renewables.

Mclean Packaging
Jul 10th, 2020
Mc Lean Facility 1

McLean Packaging, a turnkey provider of rigid set boxes, folding cartons, corrugated displays and thermoformed packaging solutions with emphasis on the beauty and personal care sectors, has contracted with national energy advisory firm 5 and ENGIE Resources, LLC on a five-year energy agreement that supports the development of renewables.

The deal supports McLean’s zero carbon transition and sustainability goals which include sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable resources. 

McLean Packaging’s manufacturing footprint includes three production facilities across New Jersey and Pennsylvania totaling nearly half a million square feet, making its commitment to 100% green energy substantial. McLean utilizes an array of equipment–including industrial printing presses, folder/gluers, thermoformers, rigid box converters, and more–to meet growing demands for concept-to-completion packaging for customers in the beauty, personal care, confectionary, and other sectors.

McLean’s usage will be 100% matched by Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), as  determined by the Center for Resource Solutions. The independently-verified credits play a critical role in making green power possible for electricity consumers nationwide, by providing revenue to support new projects. The RECs in this agreement include offshore wind credits, representing environmental benefits equal to removing more than 6,500 gasoline-powered passenger cars from U.S. roads.

“From installing more than 75,000 solar panels to utilizing paper products certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forest Initiative, sustainability has been at the forefront of McLean Packaging’s operations for years,” said Jeff Besnick, VP of McLean Packaging.  “As consumers continue to demand products that espouse eco-friendliness, we are proud to play our part in providing packaging with as small a carbon footprint as possible – from power sourcing to materials.” 

McLean also is committing to a program of perpetual progress in sustainability via expert consulting. 5’s team will continue to provide market intelligence, account management services, and ongoing analysis to support McClean Packaging’s commitment to environmental stewardship and energy cost control. ENGIE Resources, brings a successful history of assisting clients in meeting sustainability goals through the use of clean, affordable, innovative, and resilient energy solutions.

