Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety

In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.

Keren Sookne
Jul 17th, 2020
Udi

The FDA issued an immediately-in-effect guidance on Jul. 1, 2020 on its policy regarding compliance dates for class I and unclassified devices that are not implantable, life-supporting, or life-sustaining. 

The guidance cited coronavirus as one reason for the extension, noting that “for those labelers that have not already implemented UDI requirements for class I and unclassified devices, preparing to implement UDI requirements while addressing the challenges related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) could be very difficult and could divert resources from COVID-19 response efforts. To the extent this policy helps labelers remain focused on public health needs related to COVID-19, we believe the policy is further consistent with the public health.”

The guidance explains that, at this time, the FDA does not intend to enforce the following requirements before September 24, 2022:

  • UDI labeling (21 CFR 801.20 & 801.50)
  • Direct Mark (21 CFR 801.45)
  • GUDID Data Submission (21 CFR 830.300)
  • Standard Date Format (21 CFR 801.18) 

Download the guidance here: https://www.fda.gov/media/110564/download

Worker safety

CDRH recognized the need for reducing risk of COVID-19 exposure among medical device manufacturing personnel. The Center issued 10 recommendations for worker safety in device production environments, including engineering controls such as physical barriers and administrative controls (e.g. reducing the number of employees at a facility at one time).

View the full list here: Protecting the Health and Safety of Medical Device Manufacturing Personnel During COVID-19

Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Allergan
Quick Hits: Allergan is Seeking Women with Recalled Breast Implants
Allergan recalled breast implants more than 10 months ago; now they are trying to find the women who still have them.
Jun 12th, 2020
Fitbit Ventilator
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Emergency Approval to Fitbit’s Ventilator
The wearable tech company developed a new ventilator to help treat the current health crisis.
Jun 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
Honeywell Bigfinite Collaboration 300 Dpi
Honeywell Collaborates With AI Specialist Bigfinite to Speed Medical Therapies
The collaboration will focus on helping biotech and pharma industries understand and make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable faster development.
Feb 10th, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
Un Pac Ked Podcast Graphic
Cannabis Packaging: Don't Fear the Reefer
UnPACKed with PMMI Podcast breaks down the latest developments in cannabis packaging as more and more states open the door to legalization.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Baby Powder / Image: Flickr
FDA Finds Asbestos in Baby Powder, Recall Ensues
Johnson & Johnson recalled thousands bottles of their famous baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos.
Oct 24th, 2019
Yourway Mitigates Uncertainty of Brexit for Clinical Trials in Europe
Their new location is strategically placed to accommodate both the UK and mainland Europe.
Oct 21st, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm&apos;s Flexi-Cap Prime has a combined tear strip for the label and cap
Schreiner MediPharm: Tamper-Evident Flexi-Cap Prime for Vials
The tear strip is designed to ensure that undetected reuse of a container is no longer possible.
Oct 16th, 2019
Duane Niedert, Director of Operations &ndash; Americas for Smithers
Smart Packaging: ‘A Tale of Two Technologies’
A presentation at SmartPack 2019 delves into the current status, forecast, and drivers of the two categories of technology—smart and active—that make up smart packaging.
Oct 15th, 2019
Migrane Drug Needed / Image: Getty
FDA Approves New Acute Migraine Drug
Eli Lilly’s new drug Reyvow relieves pain, nausea, and light sensitivity in within two hours of ingestion.
Oct 14th, 2019
Descovy / Image: Gilead
FDA Approves HIV Drug, But Only for Men
Gilead Sciences only tested Descovy on men and transgender women, and the approval explicitly excludes cisgender women.
Oct 10th, 2019
More in Regulatory
Infant Werewolf Syndrome / Image: Shutterstock
Mislabeling Leads to 17 Cases of Infant “Werewolf Syndrome”
Children in Spain have developed hypertrichosis after a reflux drug was contaminated with alopecia treatment.
Oct 9th, 2019
Visible Particulate FDA Recall Notices by year as compiled by John Shabushnig, Insight Pharma Consulting, from FDA data. Reprinted with permission.
Particles in Parenterals: 2019 Update
FDA expects a visual inspection program and parenteral manufacturers should expect questions about their program during any inspection. What's new in 2019?
Oct 4th, 2019
Toshiba&rsquo;s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Opioids / Image: iStock
FDA and DEA Target More Illegal Opioid Websites
In the continued fight against the opioid crisis, the FDA and DEA issued joint warning letters to websites illegally marketing and selling opioids.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Systech, a global technology provider of digital brand protection and authentication, launched its Systech Brand Protection Suite&trade;.
Digital Brand Protection: Fingerprinting for Serialized and Non-Serialized Products
Systech’s next-generation platform is a brand protection suite that integrates fool-proof product authentication with serialization, traceability and insight.
Oct 2nd, 2019
NUsurface Meniscus Implant / Image: Active Implants
First Artificial Meniscus is an FDA Breakthrough Device
The FDA has designated the first artificial meniscus implant a breakthrough device, expediting its review process.
Sep 26th, 2019
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
FDA final guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until 27 November 2020.
Sep 25th, 2019
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Tuesday panel to introduce the new report on identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Eric Greenberg
Cannabis Research Lights Finally Turn Green
DEA makes a move to help increase the availability of cannabis for medical research.
Sep 20th, 2019
Holograms are an effective tool against counterfeiters and fraudsters.
New Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Report Highlights Holography
Latest intelligence predicts the global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging will reach almost US$ 250 bn by 2026.
Sep 20th, 2019
PCI Unveils Clinical Center of Excellence
Expanded clinical services facility in Rockford, IL to support growth and flexibility with 30,000 additional sq ft.
Sep 19th, 2019
Zantac 150 / Image: Amazon
Cancer-Linked Contaminant Found in Heartburn Pills
Low levels of NDMA have been found in samples of the heartburn medication Zantac, according to the FDA.
Sep 18th, 2019