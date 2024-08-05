Cannabis Businesses Are Answering the Call for Better Sustainability

Key Takeaways:

In a recent article, MJBiz Daily sheds light on the amount of waste produced by the regulated marijuana industry. According to the publication, “In 2020, the National Cannabis Industry Association estimated marijuana byproducts in landfills were increasing carbon dioxide emissions at a staggering 27,876 metric tons per year.”

A study released that same year in the science journal Industrial Crops and Products, researchers concluded waste biomass produced by the U.S. cannabis sector in 2020 would have been roughly 1,754 tons of fresh waste, or 520 tons of dry weight waste.

MJBiz expanded that the outdated figure didn’t account for packaging waste, which potentially could exceed the estimate for waste biomass.

One segment in particular is contributing to the uptick in waste: All-in-ones, or disposable vape products. These products have surged in popularity the past few years, driven by cost, convenience, and mobility. "According to Seattle-based cannabis analytics provider Headset, the disposable vapes category in the first quarter of 2024 accounted for 29% of all vape pen sales across the U.S. markets it tracks and nearly 15% in Canada.The problem with these disposables is that they often end up in landfills. Their plastics are frequently non-biodegradable, and their batteries are flammable."

Luckily, some cannabis businesses are seeking better solutions. MJBiz reports a whole slew of cannabis leaders paving the way for better sustainable packaging in the segment including: