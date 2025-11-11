New Report Sheds Light on the Current State of Healthcare Supply Chains Worldwide

Healthcare companies investing in domestic transport and last-mile logistics are reducing disruption costs by up to 80%.

DP World
Nov 11, 2025
As global instability and healthcare demand surge, fresh data reveals where investment can protect patient care and prevent critical supply breakdowns.
As global instability and healthcare demand surge, fresh data reveals where investment can protect patient care and prevent critical supply breakdowns.
DP World
Key Takeaways:
  • Healthcare supply chains face over 18,000 logistics disruptions a year, costing more than $11 billion globally.
  • These disruptions ripple beyond supply chains: 85% of healthcare cargo owners report rising customer complaints, three in four have lost contracts, and two-thirds say their reliability has been questioned by partners, threatening both patient trust and business continuity.
  • But healthcare companies investing in domestic transport and last-mile logistics are reducing disruption costs by up to 80%, proving resilience is achievable with focused investment.
New research from DP World shows that while global healthcare supply chains are facing growing strain, targeted investment in logistics infrastructure is significantly improving resilience and reliability.

The study finds that the industry now experiences over 18,000 logistics disruptions annually, resulting in more than $11 billion in losses – equivalent to over 15% of the $66.39 billion global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024[1]. In addition, 85% of healthcare cargo owners report an increase in customer complaints, with 76% saying they have lost contracts or business, and 67% say their own reliability has been questioned by supply chain partners.

Yet the data also reveals what strengthens resilience. Healthcare companies investing in domestic transport and last-mile logistics have reduced disruption costs by up to 80%, indicating that targeted investment delivers measurable reliability gains.

“Every delayed healthcare shipment has a human cost – when medicines and equipment don’t arrive, patients wait, and care is disrupted," says Magrietha Mallinson, Global Vice President, Healthcare, DP World. "Unfortunately, the impact is often greatest in developing regions, where even short delays can halt essential services."

