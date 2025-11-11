New Report Sheds Light on the Current State of Healthcare Supply Chains Worldwide

“Every delayed healthcare shipment has a human cost – when medicines and equipment don’t arrive, patients wait, and care is disrupted," says Magrietha Mallinson, Global Vice President, Healthcare, DP World. "Unfortunately, the impact is often greatest in developing regions, where even short delays can halt essential services."

DP World Yet the data also reveals what strengthens resilience. Healthcare companies investing in domestic transport and last-mile logistics have reduced disruption costs by up to 80%, indicating that targeted investment delivers measurable reliability gains.

The study finds that the industry now experiences over 18,000 logistics disruptions annually, resulting in more than $11 billion in losses – equivalent to over 15% of the $66.39 billion global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024 [1] . In addition, 85% of healthcare cargo owners report an increase in customer complaints, with 76% saying they have lost contracts or business, and 67% say their own reliability has been questioned by supply chain partners.

The study finds that the industry now experiences over 18,000 logistics disruptions annually, resulting in more than $11 billion in losses – equivalent to over 15% of the $66.39 billion global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2024

But healthcare companies investing in domestic transport and last-mile logistics are reducing disruption costs by up to 80%, proving resilience is achievable with focused investment.

These disruptions ripple beyond supply chains: 85% of healthcare cargo owners report rising customer complaints, three in four have lost contracts, and two-thirds say their reliability has been questioned by partners, threatening both patient trust and business continuity.

"What gives me hope is that we know how to make things better. By investing in stronger healthcare transport networks and improving visibility across every stage of the journey, we can keep vital supplies moving to the people who need them most,” she adds.

As disruptions persist, the consequences reach far beyond logistics teams. When supplies stall, clinics postpone procedures, hospitals reschedule treatments, and vital goods take longer to reach those who need them most. The data show that while customs complexity and visibility gaps remain widespread – each cited by nearly nine in ten respondents – targeted investment can make a measurable difference to reliability and, ultimately, the continuity of essential services.

“Healthcare supply chains are both high stakes and complex - spanning borders, varying regulations and temperature-sensitive requirements," says Beat Simon, Group Chief Operations Officer, Logistics, DP World. "Yet the same fundamentals that underpin resilient global trade can also redefine reliability in healthcare logistics. The opportunity is now to apply these principles at scale and create connected systems built to last.”

The data form part of DP World’s global study of 680 senior logistics leaders across eight industries, including 75 decision-makers in healthcare. It combines surveys and modelling linking disruption costs to investment levels, company size and reputational impact, providing an executive-level view of global supply-chain resilience.

The results are published in DP World’s new report, Without Logistics: Healthcare Edition, which examines the operational, financial and reputational effects of supply-chain disruption across the global healthcare industry.

